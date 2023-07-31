Police Log: ‘Competition’ Dogs Left In Hot Car

Monday, July 17

11:01 a.m. – A cement truck accidentally spilled wet concrete on Moosehorn Road while attempting to deliver to a construction site in the area. The assistant town engineer worked with Department of Public Works personnel to clear the roadway.

12:02 p.m. – An EG Housing Authority employee requested police issue a Woonsocket woman a no trespass order barring her from the housing authority building on 1st Avenue. The employee said the woman verbally assaulted them, looking to find out where she was on the waiting list for housing. The employee told the woman she could not tell her about her placement, which is when the woman “became more agitated and began to yell and film” her, eventually accusing her of being racist for not telling her the information, according to a police report. Police issued the no trespass order and were able to speak to the woman on the phone where she accused the employee of racism. Police told the woman she would need to go to the EGPD station to sign the order, acknowledging in writing that she was not allowed to enter the EG Housing Authority building.

Tuesday, July 18

9:09 a.m. – A Coastal1 Credit Union employee on Post Road told police about a man in a black mask attempting to enter the business’s door before it opened. The man was trying to hand out flyers, according to a police log.

10:52 a.m. – A caller told police about a pile of mulch in the roadway of Marlborough Street. Police spoke with the landscapers on the scene, and they shoveled it out of the road.

4:44 p.m. – Someone alerted EGFD that a man was slumped over near the Main and Division Street intersection. The man was asleep at the bus stop.

5:51 p.m. – The owner of a GMC Yukon left his two dogs inside the car for roughly 30 minutes while he showered at HealthTrax because the shower at his home was being “worked on,” according to a police report. Police on the scene noted it was 83 degrees with the “sun still out” when they approached the vehicle. Some of the windows were partly open but the tint on the windows made it hard to see how the dogs were doing. The HealthTrax manager said he made an announcement about the dogs left in the car, but no one responded. The dog’s owner said he had taken the dogs with him because they would “be better ‘conditioned’ if they are not in AC all day” because they are “competition dogs” that “need to be with him at all times,” according to the report. The owner, a Cranston resident, said he did not know if the dogs were licensed there. EGPD officers said they would pass this information on to the Cranston Animal Control Officer.

6:26 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 27, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test. Police initially pulled him over for speeding on Main Street. When an officer approached, they noticed the driver’s “bloodshot watery eyes” and “the odor of an alcoholic beverage.” When police told the man he should not drive so fast, he attempted to shake the officer’s hand “using both his hands while he mumbled ‘thank you so much,’” according to the report. He would later tell police, “Dude I had five beers.” After the man failed roadside sobriety tests, police asked him to take a breathalyzer. He declined, saying, “No, dude, I’m going to blow over the legal limit,” according to the report. Police also cited the man for speeding.

Wednesday, July 19

10:16 a.m. – Police arrested a Connecticut woman, 46, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test. The woman, who said she had been heading to the traffic tribunal regarding a previous DUI charge, struck another car on Division Street near Neon Marketplace. While police asked the woman for identification, she kept falling over and could not focus, according to the report. She told police she had taken Ativan (an anti-anxiety medication) that morning, for which she said she had a prescription. This was now her second DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test charges.

11:40 a.m. – A Warwick resident reported stolen sterling silver utensils from inside a package his mother had sent from Oregon. The silver’s estimated value is $1,500 and $2,000. The man’s mother had insured the package for $1,500. The package had been waiting at the Post Road Post Office for roughly four days. When the man picked up the package, he noticed it had been “torn up and re-taped,” according to a police report. The man opened the package in front of a postal employee. Inside was one chocolate mold utensil. EGPD documented the incident.

1 p.m. – A Water Street resident told police someone had put his condo up for sale on Craigslist. On July 10, a man buzzed his front door, asking to tour the home. He told that guy it wasn’t for sale. Then, on July 19, a woman rang his doorbell asking if the home was for sale. When he said no, she told him she had paid $3,000 to list the property. According to the Water Street resident, the woman said she would file a separate report with the police. The man told police he would file a complaint with Craigslist but couldn’t find the listing on the website.

3:30 p.m. – The two EG residents that got into it the previous week over some cayenne pepper were yelling at each other again. Police told women, 71 and 72 years old, to “avoid any further verbal altercations,” according to the report.

4:15 p.m. – A Massachusetts man, 49, turned himself in on a cyberstalking and cyberharassment warrant that stemmed from an incident the EGPD began investigating in April. The man’s ex-girlfriend had told police he was harassing her. She showed them texts from the man that demanded she pay him back for “dates and gifts.”

Thursday, July 20

8:26 a.m. – EGPD officers were investigating an apparent burglary on Middle Road, according to the log.

3:46 p.m. – A Sawmill Court resident accidentally canceled a cleaning appointment with the company “Homeaglow” for her home after the cleaner had finished cleaning. The cleaner told the woman that she would not be paid for her service because the appointment had been canceled. She then demanded to be paid cash or by Zelle. The homeowner said she didn’t have Zelle and offered Venmo. The cleaner did not have Venmo, so the cleaner went to the EGPD station to file a report. When police spoke to the homeowner, she complained that the cleaner showed up late, brought her 11-year-old son who rifled through her cupboards, and blasted music while she cleaned. However, she said she emailed Homeaglow to ensure that the cleaner would be paid. Police told both the homeowner and the cleaner that this is a civil matter, and they would need to work it out or go to court.

4:51 p.m. – An EG resident said her landlord is stealing her mail and trying to evict her. The resident said she was “speaking with a constable” who told her that her landlord is taking her mail. No cameras face the door where the mail is placed, so police couldn’t verify the claim. Police asked the landlord if she planned to evict the tenant and had stolen her mail. The landlord said she wasn’t stealing the woman’s mail but was planning to evict the tenant for “multiple reasons.” Police determined there was “nothing further to report.”

9:46 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 55, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after she drove her car into the cooler on the side of Main Street Convenience Store. When police asked the woman if she had been driving, she said, “Yes, but I shouldn’t be.” She later told police she had “a lot” to drink that night and decided it was not a good idea for her to be driving, so she attempted to pull into the convenience store parking lot to leave the car for the night. When police asked the woman if she would take field sobriety tests, a man in the passenger seat of the car with “heavy damage” instructed the woman to “refuse everything.” That is when the woman said, “I think I can do them, but I am not going to.” Police took the woman into custody.

Friday, July 21

4:36 a.m. – A Valley Road resident accused a neighbor of doing construction outside her shed with spotlights on. Police said they heard no noise and saw no lights when they looked into it.

10:12 a.m. – A Coventry woman told police that a man against whom she has a restraining order was inside Mainstreet Coffee when she walked in. She asked the police if he had violated the order because they were in the same location for over 10 minutes. The woman said the man had not tried to talk with her. Police determined the man was not violating the restraining order, and the woman left to go elsewhere.

3:55 p.m. – Police arrested a New York man, 53, for vandalism, disorderly conduct, and obstruction after he allegedly punched out windows of his brother’s EG house. Police asked the man, with “fresh blood on his hands, legs, and shorts,” what had happened. “I’m not saying anything. I want to speak to my lawyer,” he said. The man refused to put his shoes on after EGPD officers cuffed him, so they carried him over the broken glass. The man continued being uncooperative at the station, breaking two of his own necklaces and his bracelet when police asked him to remove his jewelry. He also refused to stand up when police attempted to take his mug shot, according to the report.

7:34 p.m. – Police arrested a Florida man, 41, for assault, disorderly conduct, vandalism, and resisting arrest. The charges stem from a bar fight at Circe Restaurant that involved roughly 10 people. According to four people in the bar, the “extremely intoxicated” Boca Raton resident instigated the fight, “causing a commotion in the restaurant,” according to a police report. Police, on the instruction of the manager at Circe Restaurant, issued a no trespass order against the man. At least one individual involved in the incident told police they wanted to press charges against him. EGFD treated the man. When he was taken into custody, he yelled, “I can’t believe you’re f****** doing this to me.” Meanwhile, “he was screaming, blood from his mouth began to spray onto the rear passenger side of the cruiser.” At the station, the man refused to cooperate and told police he would fight them. He went as far as to tell the cops that their “mothers would be ‘going to hell for lying.’” Additionally, he smeared blood on the cell window and urinated in the sink. When he finally became cooperative, he told police “he wanted to get the camera footage from Circe Restaurant.”

Saturday, July 22

1:04 a.m. – A caller complained to police that a group was making too much noise outside Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge on Main Street. Police told the group to leave for the night.

2:51 p.m. – A caller told police a group of kids might be trying to get on the roof of Cole Middle School. Police found a group of kids inside the school and took them to the station, according to the police log.

9:24 p.m. – An EG resident reported being threatened on Telegram (a messaging app) by someone she didn’t know. She said she had been talking to this person via Telegram for a few days but then the person asked her for “sexually explicit photos” or they would “have someone kill her family.” The woman showed the police the texts; they told her to block the number.

Sunday, July 23

10:53 a.m. – Police spoke to two people who seemed to be causing a disturbance in a parking lot on Crop Street, yelling and removing “various items” from a white SUV while trying to find a key and a phone. The man, a Warwick resident, told police he didn’t know where the items were. The woman, an EG resident, said, “I don’t know where anything is” from inside her residence. Both the man and the woman told police they did not need help and cleaned up the items in the parking lot.

11:19 a.m. – Police told a driver not to park on the grass near the tennis courts at Cole Middle School. In a police log, the EGPD referred to this as an “ongoing issue.”

5:05 p.m. – Police cited a Providence woman for driving with a suspended license. They initially pulled her over on First Avenue because of tinted windows on her car. Police gave her a warning for the windows and allowed her to keep the vehicle parked where they stopped her so it could be picked up by a friend.