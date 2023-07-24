Police Log: Peppery Argument; Makeup Heist 

Monday, July 10

6:13 p.m. – A Boxwood Drive resident told police a solicitor was at their door and refused to provide credentials.

7:52 p.m. – Police issued a no-trespass order against a 66-year-old EG man barring him from the Greenwich Hotel on Main Street. Police found him intoxicated in front of the hotel. He said he understood the order and would not go inside. The owner of the hotel asked police to prevent the man from entering because he “would harass the patrons that would go into the bar on the weekend,” according to a police report.

11:45 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 26, for driving under the influence and refusing to take a chemical test after she ran her car off the road and into the woods at Division Street and Shippeetown Road. When police approached the woman, she was “in tears saying she was so sorry,” according to the report. Despite sustaining scratches on her legs from the incident, she said she was ok. After a medical evaluation by the EGFD, police had the woman perform roadside sobriety tests because officers stated in a report they smelled “an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person.” In addition to failing the tests, the woman told police she had two Angry Orchard ciders at a bar in Coventry that night.

Tuesday, July 11

3:30 p.m. – Police issued a no-trespass order against a Coventry man, 35, who is no longer allowed in Blu on the Water. The man allegedly sleeps, drinks, and uses narcotics on other people’s boats docked near the restaurant. The man was given access to the dock to repair people’s boats, and things got “out of control,” according to a police report. Police contacted the man, and he agreed to abide by the no-trespass order.

4 p.m. – Police pulled over a white Toyota on Main Street because the driver was tailgating. During a routine check, police determined the driver’s license was suspended. When police asked the woman why she seemed irritated, she said, “I’m being pulled over!” and appeared nervous. When police asked if there was anything in the vehicle they should know about she yelled, “No and you’re not searching my vehicle,” according to a police report. In addition to ticketing the woman for the suspended license, police had her car towed.

8:20 p.m. – Police cited the driver of a silver Hyundai for driving with a suspended registration on Frenchtown Road. The police initially noticed the car because the driver was too close to the car in front of them. Police had the car towed.

10:23 p.m. – Police assisted in locking up GiGi’s Scoops on South County Trail with an employee following a “concerning incident with a customer a little earlier.”

Wednesday, July 12

12:20 a.m. – Police ticketed the driver of a silver Subaru for driving with a suspended registration and without an inspection sticker. Police originally pulled the Warwick man over because police clocked the driver doing 50 mph in a 25 mph zone on Division Street near Heritage Drive. The driver said the car was new, and that’s why he didn’t have an inspection sticker, according to police. He also apparently apologized for speeding. Police had the car towed from the scene but let the driver off with a warning for speeding. The report said, “He had a good attitude.”

9:23 a.m. – An employee of the Early Learning Center of Rhode Island on South County Trail told police her car was broken into and her bag was stolen while it was parked outside. In their report, police state the suspect broke the rear passenger’s side window to get the woman’s bag which was in the footwell of the front passenger’s seat. Officers note that the right front passenger side window “was damaged,” but not likely enough for the suspect to retrieve the bag.

12:59 p.m. – EGPD charged two men from New York, one from Brooklyn, 20, and the other from Manhattan, 39, on drug charges. Police arrested both men for possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Officers first noticed these men when one came out of Chase Bank in East Greenwich Plaza with a mask on. After stopping the vehicle, police noticed an orange needle and syringe cap “in plain view on the rear seat,” according to a police report. During a search of the vehicle, officers said they have found more syringes, small baggies of drugs, and identification not belonging to anyone in the car. Police also charged the man from Manhattan with obstruction because he originally lied to police about his name.

9:46 p.m. – A caller told police that people were shooting fireworks in the Cole Middle School parking lot. An officer on the scene reported that the cars in the parking lot were empty, but the engines were warm, according to police logs.

Thursday, July 13

4 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he had received “unwanted emails” from the Hill and Harbour Neighborhood Association (HHNA). The man said he resigned from his position in January after having a disagreement with board members. The police instructed the man to block the individuals sending the emails. When police questioned the person the man was complaining about, he told police the emails were “group emails for members of the board.” The man agreed to take the former member of the HHNA board off the group email.

Friday, July 14

8:06 a.m. – A caller told police that a man was sleeping in a car in the BankRI parking lot on South County Trail. Police discovered the man in the car worked at CVS and was resting before his shift.

12:48 p.m. – Police issued LowKey on Main Street with a municipal court summons because it violated the town ordinance of “No music or dancing in any form shall be permitted after 12:45 a.m. in any Class B establishment,” according to the police report. Officers on the scene attest to witnessing a DJ inside the bar and people “standing in front of the booth dancing.” The manager told police he understood the violation but wasn’t aware of the town ordinance.

3:23 p.m. – A woman allegedly stole eye makeup, cheek blush, and toothpaste from the CVS on Main Street before taking off in a gray Mitsubishi, according to a police report. The manager of the store told police the woman removed the items from the packaging and left the garbage on the floor. The manager said he did not wish to pursue charges and just wanted the incident documented. The items totaled $30.14.

6:07 p.m. – Callers told police that two EG neighbors were “harassing each other,” according to a police report. One of the women involved told police that she confronted her neighbor and accused her of “trying to kill her dog,” because the woman put “cayenne pepper all over the courtyard,” according to a police report. The woman told police she had a no-contact order against the neighbor. However, dispatch confirmed there are no such restraining orders between the women. When police went to get the other side of the story, the neighbor said she had a no-contact order against the woman with the dog. She explained to officers that she puts cayenne pepper on her plants to “keep the rabbits away.” Then she showed police a video of the woman with the dog yelling, “you f****** b****” before walking away and going back into her residence. Police told them both to stay away from each other.

10:38 p.m. – A caller informed police that someone was inside a car with Connecticut plates on Virginia Avenue with the headlights on but the engine off. Police spoke to the man inside, who appeared intoxicated, according to police, and told them he only spoke Spanish, which the officers on the scene did not understand. However, they were able to determine the man had family in Providence and were able to help him get a taxi. Because the man’s car was partially in the roadway, police had the car towed.

11:55 p.m. – Police pulled over a black Chevrolet on King Street because the car was missing a rear view mirror. The driver told police someone knocked it off the previous night in Newport and that he would get it fixed in a few days. During a routine check, police discovered the car’s registration had expired. Police ticked the man for the suspended registration and had the car towed back to the man’s home in North Smithfield.

Saturday, July 15

12:27 p.m. – A North Providence man told police he believes someone removed three lug nuts from his Jeep Wrangler. The man said he left the car at the marina on Water Street from June 28 to July 2 while out on his boat. On the drive to his home, the man said the car started shaking on Route 295. When he pulled over, he noticed three lug nuts were missing from one of the wheels. When police asked why he thought his car had been tampered with, he said he saw a “TicTok ‘challenge’ going around” in which “people have been getting their lug nuts loosened” and video as they drive away, according to a police report.

1:02 a.m. – Police broke up a verbal altercation outside of LowKey, according to police logs.

3:16 p.m. – A Newport man found a small brown terrier with no collar or owner around on Fieldstone Drive. Police brought the dog to North Kingstown Animal Shelter.

6:39 p.m. – Police had a Jeep Wrangler on the right side of Marlborough Street because a sign roughly 15 feet from the car read “parking is only permitted on the left side” and that it was parked in a “Tow Zone,” according to police. In addition to being towed, police ticketed the owner with “parking in a prohibited area” and “requiring vehicle towed.”

11:15 p.m. – A caller told police he heard “a female screaming inside” an EG house. Police arrived to find the screaming coming from the video games people were playing inside the home, according to police logs.

11:23 p.m. – Police issued a no-trespass order barring a Warwick man from Blu on the Water. According to the restaurant’s manager, this is over a previous incident. The Warwick man told police he “understood and would comply” with the order, according to a police report.

Sunday, July 16

1:18 a.m. – Police issued a summons to an EG man for urinating in public – more accurately, on the side of Iranni’s Hairstyles. The man defended himself by saying, “I was lighting my cigarette, man,” according to police. When asked why he thought peeing there was a good idea, he “uttered unidentifiable words,” according to a police report. Officers photographed the “urination spot” and attached it to their report.

8:18 a.m. – Police ticketed a Coventry woman for driving with a suspended license and an expired registration on Shippeetown Road. Officers first noticed the car because of its loud muffler. In addition to the citations, police had the car towed.

Monday, July 17

12:56 a.m. – A caller reported hearing fireworks near Spring Valley Drive. Police arrived to find a tree down near that location.

4:03 a.m. – A Glen Drive resident called the police because she saw someone using a flashlight outside her house. It turned out to be her sister coming home late, according to police logs.