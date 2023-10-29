Police Log: Chickens Cross Fence & Fishing Pole ‘Rifle’

Monday, October 16



7:26 a.m. – A caller saw a man remove a rifle from his car at the pond across from Circe Restaurant & Bar on Division Street. Police later reported the “rifle” was a fishing pole.



8:13 a.m. – A car lost its tire and went off the road, hitting a parked car. According to the log, three cars were involved, and an officer drove a child involved in the incident to school.



8:56 a.m. –The Charlestown man, 39, believed to be responsible for the hit and run on Division Street near Pierce Street the previous day, turned himself in at EGPD headquarters. He is facing a misdemeanor charge of fleeing the scene of an accident.



3 p.m. – AT&T billed an EG resident for $205.25 regarding a phone he says he did not buy. While the man’s first name was spelled incorrectly on the bill, the rest of his information, which included his address, was correct. He contacted police to inform them that someone must have stolen his identity to purchase the phone. He wishes to press charges if they find out who is responsible.

6:21 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Wakefield man, 59, for DUI after they received multiple 911 calls about an erratic driver on South County Trail. Police state in their report that the man smelled of alcohol and slurred his words, and they could see a nearly empty Corona bottle in a plastic bag in the car. The man said he had a drink about an hour ago but then went on to fail roadside sobriety tests. The man blew a .026 on a preliminary breathalyzer test, according to police (the legal limit is .08). While searching his car, police found baggies of what appeared to be crack cocaine and LSD, along with empty alcoholic nips. Police placed what they believe to be drugs in evidence bags and later had the man’s blood tested. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for having an open container in the car.



8:33 p.m. – Police ticketed a woman on Post Road for driving with an expired registration. The woman told police she wasn’t sure if she had her paperwork before handing them a registration certificate that expired in 2020. According to police, the car’s most recent registration expired in 2022. In addition to the ticket, police had the car towed.



Tuesday, October 17



12:12 p.m. – A caller told police that someone parked their car at the gas pumps in front of Cumberland Farms on Post Road. Police met with the driver, who said he wasn’t feeling well, would leave his car parked there overnight, and called for an Uber to pick him up.



11:30 a.m. – Smithfield PD arrested a North Scituate man, 37, on a warrant out of the EGPD. The man is facing misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and tampering with a vehicle. The incident occurred in August when an EG resident said a nude man was trying to break into her car in her driveway. The man said he threw his clothes out to “cleanse himself” and would not get dressed. Police state in their report they did not think he was intoxicated but instead requested EGFD bring the man to Kent County “for a mental health evaluation.”



9:01 p.m. – A caller said there was “suspicious activity in the parking lot” at the Shell gas station on Post Road regarding “unidentified objects being placed inside a white box truck,” according to police logs. EGPD officers later reported that the people involved were prepping to paint the next day.

9:15 p.m. – A Seasons Corner Market employee told police she was concerned because a woman was in the bathroom for roughly 40 minutes. When police arrived at the South County Trail location, the woman “opened the door with her pants down” and said, “I am trying to use the bathroom. Can I finish?” according to a police report. The woman also stated she was only in the restroom for 15 minutes. After she left the bathroom, the employee asked the woman to leave the gas station for the night.



Wednesday, October 18



8 a.m. – A Florida man, 63, turned himself in at EGPD headquarters on domestic violence vandalism charges related to the damage he allegedly caused to the car of his daughter’s mother-in-law. The man told police the two briefly dated, and his daughter’s mother-in-law borrowed $700 from him, only paying $200 back. He said he told the woman to keep the rest of the money because “he was annoyed with her not showing up.” The man initially told police he was not involved in the damage despite video evidence putting his vehicle near her home. The man then asked for “a deal,” but since he could not pay for the damages in a lump sum, police arrested him.



9:22 a.m. – EGPD officers pulled over a car on Post Road after noticing an expired inspection sticker on the vehicle’s windshield. During the traffic stop, police discovered the car’s registration had also expired. In addition to the citations, police had the car towed.



2:38 p.m. – A North Kingstown woman told police Bank RI had removed her Social Security check from her account. The woman said the payment was removed after she deposited a check that bounced. She admitted not having sent the items to the customer. The woman claimed to be out $928.99 in Social Security and requested a police report to document the incident.



6:25 p.m. – Police investigated a report of a man selling windows door-to-door on Eagle Lane. The man had a permit.



11:56 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 21, on suspicion of DUI after stopping him for speeding on Division Street – he was clocked driving 50 mph. Police reported smelling marijuana in the car and the driver, who said he didn’t have his license on him, had “glassy, bloodshot, and watery” eyes. The man told police he had “two blunts” at his brother’s apartment roughly an hour before the traffic stop. Police noted the driver “used arms for balance throughout the entire test” when performing the one-leg stand roadside sobriety test. The man agreed to have his blood drawn as part of testing. Police found a gas mask/bong, three empty cannabis containers, one grinder, and an empty THC container in the man’s car. In addition to the suspicion of DUI charge, police ticketed the man for speeding, and had his car towed.



Thursday, October 19

6 a.m. – A driver hit a deer on South County Trail just north of South Road.



1:03 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident contacted animal control regarding a neighbor’s chickens that were getting under their shared fence and ending up in her yard. She said her two dogs are “visibly stressed out wanting to get at them,” and she is “worried the dogs will kill the chickens.” When the animal control officer told the woman who is housing the chickens that the animals were trespassing on the neighbor’s property, she said she “was not aware,” according to a police report. The woman added that all the chickens should be gone in the next few weeks as “she does not have proper housing for them for the winter.”

10:15 p.m. – A caller told police someone left a dog in a truck with the windows up on Main Street. The caller then told police that the truck had left the area before police arrived.



Friday, October 20



4:50 p.m. – A caller told police his father got into a verbal argument with an employee of Petro Oil and threatened “to go there.” Police later reported the father appeared fine and that he would speak to his therapist about the incident.



Saturday, October 21



3 p.m. – EGPD officers issued an EG resident, 60, a summons for assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly choking someone.



4:03 p.m. – A caller told police that someone was gathering signatures for a petition. Police report in their logs that “unless property owners wish to eject him, there is no violation.”



4:59 p.m. – A caller informed police that a person in a raincoat was walking on the divider on Division Street and the 95N onramp. Police checked it out and said the person was “safely on the sidewalk” and was “picking up trash along the roadway.”



7:49 p.m. – Someone called the cops about a man on Division Street near New England Tech driving between 14 and 30 mph and “seems disoriented,” according to the logs. The man needed directions, which EGPD officers gave him.



Sunday, October 22



12:23 p.m. – An EG resident caught a loose dog on River Run. While trying to get the dog in his car, the pup bit the man’s middle finger. He refused medical treatment. An EGPD officer brought the dog to North Kingstown Animal Shelter, and staff there tracked the owner down using the dog’s microchip. The owner said the dog was up to date on his vaccines and would pick the pup up the following morning as he was in Boston.



5:15 p.m. – Police checked on an EG resident who apparently made suicidal threats. The woman’s parents told police she left the house a half hour prior – they appeared to be “aggravated that we were at their residence and on their property.” The woman showed up at the EGPD station 20 minutes later and told officers she was fine. Police questioned her about the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath,” given that she is under the legal drinking age. She told police she had a “few alcoholic shots” but did not say where. Police called the woman’s father to come pick her up.



Monday, October 23



12:54 a.m. – A police officer checked on a man asleep in his running car at the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. The man was okay, according to police logs.



1:41 a.m. – A bystander told police an SUV damaged a crosswalk sign at Main and Queen streets. The officer took the sign to EGPD headquarters.