Police Log: Cars Rifled Through; Multiple DUIs

Monday, October 9

12:21 p.m. – Police instructed someone in a tie-dye sweatshirt to stop soliciting money for a “contest” without a permit on Birchwood Way.

12:39 p.m. – EGPD officers told two men to stop selling “services” door-to-door without a permit on Walnut Drive.

3:35 p.m. – Four people allegedly left $25 in cash to pay for appetizers they ate at Richard’s Pub but left the restaurant just before their meals arrived. The money covered the apps, which had been eaten, but the owner said that the restaurant had already made the meals that were not paid for. Police tracked at least one of the people involved by using the license plate of the car the group left in. That person told police that a family member wasn’t feeling well, causing them to leave in a hurry. Police instructed the woman to contact Richard’s Pub to resolve the issue as it is a civil matter.

7 p.m. – A representative for Finn’s Harborside requested a police report following a bartender’s error regarding a Powerball ticket. Apparently, three men asked for three different Powerball drawings at $60 each. The bartender accidentally printed a ticket for $780. According to the bartender, when she asked for the partially paid-for ticket back, one of the men told her to “go f*** yourself,” and the three took off in a boat. The representative from the bar said they did not want to press charges and wanted the incident documented to help them void the ticket and seek reimbursement.

9:45 p.m. – Two Dalehill Drive residents said someone went through their cars but stole nothing of value; they declined to file reports.

Tuesday, October 10

12:05 a.m. – A caller told police a car outside the CVS on Main Street had its door open. The car apparently belonged to a CVS employee.

9:52 a.m. – A Castle Street resident said someone working on a nearby property lets their dog run free. Police told the caller to tell them when the dog was actually out.

10:04 a.m. – A caller from Frenchtown Liquors on South County Trail told police a possum was in the store’s basement.

9:10 p.m. – A Miss Fry Drive resident told police someone went through her houseguest’s car but took nothing.

Wednesday, October 11

12:28 a.m. – An EGPD officer pulled over a van on Division Street after it allegedly crossed over a solid white line with both passenger side wheels. The car’s registration had expired, and the driver told police her husband renewed the insurance on the car while she was at work, so she didn’t have a copy. In addition to ticketing the woman for the lack of registration, no evidence of insurance, and an out-of-date inspection sticker, the police had the car towed.

2:21 a.m. – Police checked on a vehicle going from parking lot to parking lot on Division and South Country Trail. An EGPD officer caught up with the driver on Quaker Lane, who explained he was delivering newspapers.

10:20 a.m. – Another Dalehill Drive resident told police that someone had gone through her vehicle while it was in her driveway.

8:55 p.m. – A caller told police about a dead deer on Shippeetown Road.

Thursday, October 12

1:15 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 46, for DUI after pulling him over for doing 55 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. While asking the driver – who police said in their report smelled of alcohol and had “severely bloodshot watery eyes” – for his paperwork, the man voluntarily told officers, “Yeah, I had three beers at dinner at the Olde Theater.” The man failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and blew a .167 (the legal limit is .08 percent). In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for speeding and a roadway violation.

3:14 p.m. – An unknown driver hit a dog on First Avenue and Division Street before driving off. The dog’s owner told the Animal Control Officer that the pup was on a leash in their yard, but he pulled hard enough that she lost her grip. There was blood all over the dog’s face, according to a police report, but the dog was walking around on his own. The vet said most of the blood came from the dog biting its tongue. The Animal Control Officer told the dog’s owner to reach out if they found out anything about the driver.

5 p.m. – An EGPD officer pulled over a car on South Country Trail and Middle Road because of an expired registration. During routine checks, the officer also found the driver to have a suspended license. In addition to citations for lack of registration and a suspended license, police had the car towed.

11:06 p.m. – A caller on Mayflower Drive said they saw a car with New York plates they were unfamiliar with driving by their house three times. Police found the car and told the driver to leave the area.

Friday, October 13

9 a.m. – Police told a resident to stop tossing their trash in the dumpsters at Eldredge Elementary School. In addition to an EG Public Schools representative telling police about multiple incidents of illegal dumping, EGPD officers witnessed the resident walking from their property to the dumpster on video. The person doing the dumping said they forgot to put their trash out, resulting in their bins being full. They went on to say that because there was nothing chemical or hazardous, they didn’t think it was a problem. They told police they would not throw trash away at the school again.

4:30 p.m. – The manager of Dave’s Marketplace reported a shoplifting after the fact. According to police logs, EGPD is investigating the incident.

7:20 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested an EG man, 73, for disorderly conduct because he screamed obscenities at the valets at Providence Oyster Bar on Post Road before also cursing at an officer and pushing him. The valet and manager of the restaurant both said the man was never inside the restaurant and simply got out of his car in the parking lot and began screaming. The man’s son picked him up from the station and explained to officers that his father had recently had a stroke, which could be the reason for the erratic behavior.

Saturday, October 14

8:04 a.m. – A caller told police they left a phone in an Uber, and the GPS indicates it was near Division Street. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:51 a.m. – A Larch Road resident complained about drivers speeding through the neighborhood.

10 a.m. – A postal worker at the Post Road office told police a woman started to “yell profanities” at her when she explained to the customer how a money order worked. The customer said the worker was “rude to her” and she “got irritated with the clerk and called her some names,” according to a police report. The cashier told police the customer tried to take her picture, so she used a box to hide her face before telling the woman to leave. While the postal worker did not file a no-trespass order against the customer, she asked the police to encourage the woman not to return. The woman told police she lives in West Warwick and “would take her business there.”

5:50 p.m. – Someone called the police about two women knocking on EG residents’ doors trying to sell magazines. When an officer checked out the claim, he found a man trying to sell magazines on Grassland Road without a permit. The man said he understood and would not continue selling magazines without a permit. Less than an hour later, an anonymous caller told police a man was soliciting on Reed Place. After checking with neighbors, police found out the man was asking people to use a phone because he didn’t have one on him and needed a ride. While an EGPD officer gave the man a ride to ACE Hardware on Post Road, the man told police where the two women were trying to sell magazines. Police found the woman, told them not to sell items in town without a permit, and the women left the area.

Sunday, October 15

12:13 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a West Warick man, 46, on two felony counts following a car crash on South County Trail – DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, and fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in a serious bodily injury. When police arrived at South County Trail and New England Tech Boulevard to check on the reported car accident, the passengers of the struck vehicle complained they experienced “internal injuries,” with police reporting one having “bloody teeth and severed lips.” Police found the man they believed responsible for the accident, who told them, “My car was hit,” and that he “had five beers at 7 p.m.” The man blew a .175 at the scene but later refused to take a breathalyzer, so he was also cited for refusing to submit to a chemical test and driving without a license. Read more about the accident HERE.

6:16 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 54, on two counts of domestic violence and one of resisting arrest. Before they could arrest the man, the family dog bit an officer. The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccines. The man’s wife called the police after her husband threatened her, threw items around the house, and became verbally abusive. When police arrived, the man said, “What are you doing in my house?” and yelled at the police to get out. The woman told police the two are going through a divorce the man is not happy about and he had been drinking since Friday. Police reported that the man had ripped a bathroom door off its hinges, broken a vase, and tipped over a table. While resisting arrest, the man asked his dog for assistance, saying, “Help me buddy.” In addition to the arrest, police issued a no-contact order, barring the man from being near his estranged wife.

12:30 p.m. – Police knocked on a Marlborough Street resident’s door who allegedly blew yard debris into the roadway, a municipal code violation. There was no answer. Police wrote “the front yard area was clean of debris and appeared to have been cleared recently.”

1:10 pm. – A South County Trail Dunkin’ employee told police she lost a $300 ring while working the register. She said the ring might be in a bag with donuts for a drive-thru customer. Police used the driver’s license plate to track the person down, who said they still had the “bag in question” but that “the bag did not contain the ring,” according to the report.

2:52 p.m. – EPGD officers investigated a panic alarm at a house on Frenchtown Road. The officer said the back patio door was unlocked, so he opened it and “made several announcements that it was the EG police,” according to the report. The only response was a barking dog from inside the home. The office stated that he “backed out and closed the door behind me” because he did not want to “confront the animal.” The officer said the handle to the door broke and fell to the floor when he tried turning it. “There were no signs of anyone being home, and the rest of the house checked secure,” he wrote in the report.

4:57 p.m. – A Charlestown man, 39, sideswiped another driver before speeding off on Division Street near Peirce Street. The other driver told police the Charlestown man was trying to pass her by crossing the double yellow line. According to the other driver, the man got out of his car and helped pick up pieces of her car, including her car’s side view mirror. When she said they should call the police, the man agreed before jumping in his truck and driving away. Later, a man called dispatch and said he had “sideswiped” another car. The dispatcher told him to drive back to the scene of the accident, to which he said no, he would walk. However, the man did not appear at the scene of the accident. He was cited for overtaking on the left and charged with fleeing the scene of an accident. Police report that he has “contacted EGPD stating he was going to come into the station but has yet to do so.”

6:07 p.m. – A caller told police about a small dog walking in the middle of the street near River Run and Tillinghast Road. An office picked up the dog and brought it to the North Kingstown Animal Hospital.

Monday, October 16

1:27 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 26, for DUI, reckless driving, and carrying a firearm while under the influence. The last charge is a felony. The man was involved in a car accident near EGFD Station 1 on Main Street and firefighters had to utilize “multiple tools to cut the vehicle open” to get the man out. Inside the car, police found three loaded magazines of 9mm hollow points and a Glock 19 Gen5, 9mm. EGFD took the man to the hospital, given his injuries. Once he was cleared to talk, he told police he was “at the bar” and drank “way too much.” In addition to the charges, police cited the man for refusing to take a chemical test. Read about the accident HERE.