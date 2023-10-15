Police Log: ‘Call the Chief!’ & Loose Cattle

Monday, October 2

7:58 a.m. – EGPD officers removed a dead skunk from First Avenue.

8:05 a.m. – A caller told police they found a cell phone near Finn’s Harborside. An EGPD officer turned the phone on, contacted someone who had recently texted and found out where the phone’s owner was. The officer handed the phone over after the owner after they described the cell phone.

3:11 p.m. – An opossum with “a large wound to its left, rear hind quarter” was dragging itself along High Hawk Road, prompting someone to call the EG Animal Control officer, who called for backup. An EGPD officer used a service weapon to kill the animal.

3:18 p.m. – A caller told police that a man pushing a walker was asking kids for money at Our Lady of Mercy.

4:24 p.m. – A truck driver told police he knocked wires down on Lillibridge Drive. Police notified COX Communications.

Tuesday, October 3

12:18 a.m. – EGPD officers stopped a car traveling at 61 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. The driver, a 20-year-old EG resident, apologized before handing the police a debit card instead of her identification. When the officer asked the driver where she was coming from, she said, “Carrs Pond Road,” slurring her words, according to police. Due to what the officer described as a strong scent of alcohol, police questioned her about drinking that night, to which she said she had a “shot of Tito’s vodka, maybe.” She added, “Listen, EG cops let me do this all the time, it’s no big deal.” After failing field sobriety tests and refusing to take a breathalyzer, police arrested the woman for DUI. At the station, police report the woman threw “a temper tantrum,” banging her head against the cell wall and shouting obscenities at the officers. Police ticketed the woman for speeding and charged her with DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

3:27 p.m. – A caller told police that another driver nearly hit her car on Atherton Road. She said she followed the other driver to ensure the woman was okay. Then the driver pulled over into a driveway. When police arrived, the alleged erratic driver seemed okay and did not want to speak about the incident other than to confirm it happened.

4:19 p.m. – EGPD officers are trying to determine who drove a motorcycle into a parked car at the Shell gas station on Post Road before driving away. According to the woman whose car was damaged, the motorcycle driver hit her car while she was pumping gas, and when she complained, the driver said it was “just the mirror.” The woman said she wanted to press charges. With the help of surveillance footage, police were able to contact the registered owner of the bike. However, the owner said he sold the bike to his boss a year ago. When police checked that lead, they found out that the bike the man sold to his boss was different from the one that was involved in the hit-and-run. The officer asked dispatch to notify New England police agencies of the motorcycle they were trying to find.

6:52 p.m. – Police arrested a Cumberland man, 50, for DUI, reckless driving, and refusal to submit to a chemical test after pulling him over because the truck he was driving (towing an empty boat trailer), swerved over the double yellow lines on Division Street. The man waited for one officer to get out of the cruiser before speeding off. He was pulled over again, and police later noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, according to the report. The man told police, “You don’t have to do this,” while they were arresting him following the failure of roadside sobriety tests. Police noted the man “continued to bring up issues in his life that did not relate to the implied consent form” while they were asking him to sign the words “agree” or “refuse.”

7:02 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 68, on a DUI charge after he crashed his car into two other vehicles on Division Street. When police asked the man where he was coming from, he “paused for approximately ten seconds and said ‘A restaurant in Cranston,’” according to a police report. He later told cops he had one glass of wine. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests and refusing to take a breathalyzer, a charge added later, police arrested the man.

Wednesday, October 4

3:58 a.m. – Police are investigating a possible burglary at Cumberland Farms on Post Road after the manager told police they found the glass front door broken.

5:26 a.m. – Cattle from Bailey’s Farm on South County Trail got loose and were reportedly seen on the properties of Flood Ford and the Early Learning Center of R.I. Police later reported that the cattle made it back to Bailey Farm.

2:20 p.m. – An EG woman, 27, turned herself in at the EGPD station on a warrant of abandoning an animal.

3:58 p.m. – Children on an EG school bus discharged a fire extinguisher. They were transferred to another bus.

Thursday, October 5

7:31 a.m. – A car hit a deer on Middle Road and South County Trail. EGPD officers notified DEM.

8:10 a.m. – A caller told police someone was “acting odd” in a car that hadn’t moved since 3 a.m. in the Cumberland Farms parking lot on South County Trail. Police report that the woman seemed fine and that a family member was coming to pick the woman up. A tow truck was called to move the car, as it was unregistered.

12:31 p.m. – Someone notified police that a car parked at Frenchtown Elementary seemed “out of the norm.” The officer on the scene said there “are some golf clubs out in the area,” according to police logs. He told the driver not to park on the property during school hours.

4:02 p.m. – The person who allegedly had their purse stolen from inside their car in the Sweet Peas Village parking lot on Middle Road the week prior called the police about a suspicious pickup truck driving around the same parking lot. The woman told police she “was concerned due to the vehicle driving around in circles in the parking lot.” EGPD officers told her to call them back if she saw the vehicle again.

4:44 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick woman, 42, for shoplifting at Dave’s Marketplace. The store’s manager contacted the police after an employee said they saw the woman exit the front door without paying for a bunch of food. Police were able to track the woman using her car’s license plate and, after playing phone tag, instructed her to go into the station for questioning. She told police that she “started to get vertigo and had to go to the bathroom to throw up,” which caused her to forget about the items. She also told police that she asked her son to return to the store and pay for the items she left with. In addition to the charge, police barred the woman from Dave’s per the manager’s request.

Friday, October 6

10:44 a.m. – Someone emailed the EGPD about loose dogs on Middle Road. The cops contacted the dog owner, who said they would “be more aware while their dogs are outside” and that property had an invisible fence, according to police logs.

Saturday, October 7

1:45 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 31, for DUI after pulling over his car for driving 50 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. An officer said they noticed the man’s bloodshot eyes and asked if he had drunk alcohol that night. The driver initially said he had one beer and later told police, “I just want to let you know I had 1 THC gummy.” When the officer asked when he had eaten the gummy, the man said earlier with two beers. He also said he ate 10 chicken nuggets at McDonald’s. While the man failed many of the roadside sobriety tests, he blew below the legal limit, according to police. Due to the man’s impairment, the police took the man into custody. The man then said, “Ok I just want to be honest and let you know I had 2 THC gummies, not 1.” At the station, the man agreed to submit blood to check for narcotics. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for speeding.

4:20 p.m. – An EGPD officer used his sidearm to kill an injured deer on Division Street near Cedar Avenue. The deer had been hit by a car and was unable to walk.

8:25 p.m. – When police checked on calls regarding “a large number of cars on Jodie Beth Drive,” they encountered “possibly a few hundred” kids on the scene, “many of them fleeing the area.” Later, callers told police they saw kids dressed in black walking along Frenchtown Road and Adirondack Drive.

Sunday, October 8

2:05 p.m. – A caller alerted police to an argument between a Water Street man and an Amazon delivery driver. When police arrived, the resident yelled, “That’s the guy!” referring to the delivery driver. As police tried to figure out what was going on, the man shouted, “Call the chief!” He told police the delivery driver was not supposed to be in the building. However, the driver showed police instructions left by tenants of the building with the key code allowing the delivery person inside. The police officers told the resident that there was no protocol in place for him to guard the entrance. The Amazon driver’s supervisors told him to finish his deliveries after the incident was documented.

2:34 p.m. – Someone called the police about a foul smell coming from the abandoned van in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot.

5:08 p.m. – A fistfight broke out at the McDonald’s on Division Street, which resulted in police arresting a West Warick man, 51, for two counts of domestic violence. The man they arrested was working at the fast-food restaurant when his former roommate came into the McDonald’s. The employee told his manager he quit before he punched the former roommate. According to eyewitnesses and video footage, the employee started the fight. The employee told police he and his former roommate have had an ongoing feud and the former roommate posted disparaging things on social media about the people working at that McDonald’s.

Monday, October 9

12:04 a.m. – EGPD officers stopped a car doing 50 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. During routine checks, police found that the car’s registration had been canceled. Police had the car towed and ticketed the driver for speeding and driving without an active registration.