Police Log: Multiple Felonies; Runaway Snake

Monday, September 25

10:53 a.m. – Police investigated a report of a car on the side of the road near Division Street and the 95 North ramp. The car was “pulled from the ditch with no damage and has left under its own power,” according to police logs.

Tuesday, September 26

1:43 p.m. – Cops checked on a driver in a parking lot on South County Trail after a caller told them the car was being driven dangerously. Police say the driver appeared to be fine.

8:29 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 74, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after checking out a report that someone had run their car off the road on Post and Grand View roads. When police arrived, EG firefighters were checking the driver for injuries. They told police that they saw the car on the side of the road and the driver staring blankly ahead. They broke the passenger’s side window to get to the driver. When police officers tried speaking to the woman they could smell like alcohol, according to the report. “She was unable to form complete or competent sentences,” police wote. The woman later told officers she drank wine at the EG Yacht Club but could not recall how much. According to police, the driver blew a .239 BAC level using a portable breathalyzer test. They arrested the woman but had her transported to Kent Hospital “for detox.” There, she refused to take a breathalyzer but couldn’t circle the word “refuse” on the form, so an EGPD officer did on her behalf and then wrote “unable to sign” on the form.

Wednesday, September 27

2:24 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested an EG man, 40, for violating a no-contact order by spending time with his girlfriend in their shared apartment. While this was happening, police were investigating and eventually drafted a warrant against the man for seven counts of domestic violence, including domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. The charges stem from an earlier incident in which the girlfriend told police the man came home intoxicated, accused her of cheating, and then attacked her and their one-year-old child. She told police he choked her to the point of her nearly passing out, and he shook their baby over his head. The woman only told police after a friend convinced her to contact authorities. EGPD officers found the man when he checked himself into the VA Hospital in Providence.

5:48 a.m. – A Kent County Water Authority representative notified police of a water main break on Main Street and requested help with traffic.

9:37 a.m. – A caller told police dogs were off-leash at Frenchtown Park and Frye Nature Preserve. An EGPD officer found all dogs were on leashes when they arrived.

4:32 p.m. – A caller told police that someone stole her purse from her vehicle parked at Sweet Peas Village on Middle Road. The woman said the person got into an Audi with New York plates and drove off. Police caught up to the vehicle but lost sight of it before alerting other police departments in the area. The incident is under investigation.

5:14 p.m. – An anonymous caller told police that someone parked cars along Castle Street and “one parked in a driveway that is reportedly hanging out into the street,” according to police logs. Someone later pulled the car further into the driveway.

6:05 p.m. – EGPD officers captured what they believed to be a domesticated bunny at a Summit Farm Drive residence. Police officers brought the bunny they caught with a fishing net to North Kingstown Animal Hospital.

Thursday, September 28

8:02 a.m. – A concerned citizen alerted police that two women were yelling at Main and Church streets. One of the women was looking for a ride, police found.

5:45 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warwick man, 20, for driving after violating the Colin’s Foote Act, which penalizes people for committing four separate moving violations in 18 months. Police originally pulled the man over on Main Street because of the car’s loud exhaust. In addition to the arrest, police ticketed the man for the muffler violation.

9:18 p.m. – A caller told police that a car had been parked in the same accessible parking spot in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot since noon. Police said the person in the car was fine and waiting for someone with fuel.

Friday, September 29

1:25 a.m. – Police arrested two men they believe fought each other, possibly using a kitchen knife, on Duke and Queen streets. Police charged a Warwick man, 30, who was “covered in blood” from a gash above his right eye, with disorderly conduct and obstruction, according to the report. The man allegedly refused to give the police any information, including his name. He repeatedly said, “I plead the fifth.” An eye-witness, meanwhile, told police the Warwick man fought another man and police found a bloody and broken kitchen knife nearby. The man explained his injuries by telling the police, “I fell down the hill, it was a bad fall.” Police only later learned his name when they searched him, finding his ID in his pocket. Police arrested an EG man, 49, who they believed was the other man involved in the altercation, for disorderly conduct. When police officers arrived at the scene, the EG man ran off and was later found hiding next to a car on Duke Street. He said a group of men attacked him. Police noted a deep cut under one of his eyes and a large amount of blood on him. During his arrest, he told an officer, “You’ve never worked a real day in your life.”

3:05 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Bronx woman, 57, for attempted larceny and felony identity fraud. According to police, the woman had tried to convince employees at the Citizens Bank on Main Street that she was someone else, had lost her debit card, and wanted to withdraw cash. The employee and manager of the branch stalled the woman because another Citizens Bank in the area sent an alert to other branches about a woman who had tried a recent larceny attempt at another branch. When police arrived, the branch manager yelled, “She is walking down the street with a walker,” according to a police report. The woman refused to tell police about the scheme or who else was involved. At the station, she said, “You guys know what happened already, I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

3:34 p.m. – Police returned a black lab to its owner after the dog dug a hole under its fence and was found on Middle Road near Hanaford Elementary School.

7:23 p.m. – A South County Trail resident reported that someone keyed her car overnight. She told police she hadn’t used the car in nearly 24 hours, and when she used it last, it was not damaged. A neighbor allegedly saw a woman who also lives in the area “walking back and forth” at 3 a.m. the previous night, according to a police report. The woman said she wished to press charges if police catch the person responsible. EGPD officers have sent the report to detectives.

11:11 p.m. – A caller told police that once a week, a car parks on Clauson Court and shines its headlights. The car had left before the police arrived.

Saturday, September 30

12:08 a.m. – Police ticketed and towed a Cumberland man’s car after they caught him speeding on Division Street near Overbrook Lane. During the stop, the officer discovered the car’s registration had expired and the man had missed payments on his insurance. When an EGPD officer told the driver they would not be using the towing company the driver had requested, he “became irritable with me,” according to a police report. The driver then told the officer the government “was trying to f*** me over,” and the officer was “corny, and you’re bored.” According to police, the man later said, “Yeah, you got the vaccine.” In addition to the tow, police ticketed the man for driving with a suspended registration, speeding, and not putting his interior light on during a police stop.

8:20 p.m. – A caller told police he was mad at his father for trading in a car he had been using.

8:21 p.m. – While checking on an intoxicated man with an electric skateboard on Union and Marlborough streets, EGPD officers found a small clear bag with white powder inside. They asked the man, with whom police said they were familiar, if the substance was his, to which he said no. Police searched the man after receiving his consent and found no narcotics on the guy. A friend picked the man up.

10:38 p.m. – Police broke up a party of underage drinkers on Sixth Avenue and called their parents.

11:32 p.m. – A caller complained of noise from Fifty Main Bar & Kitchen. Police found the outside speakers had been turned on accidentally; they were turned off.

Sunday, October 1

2 p.m. – A pharmacist at CVS on Main Street told police they might have a fraudulent prescription.

11:47 p.m. – An EGPD officer stopped a car doing 60 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. The driver’s license and the car’s registration were both suspended. In addition to police towing the car, the officer ticketed the driver for speeding, driving with a suspended resignation, driving with a suspended license, and not having an appropriate inspection sticker.

Monday, October 2

12:14 a.m. – An EGPD officer used a container from the back of their cruiser to capture a four-foot snake found on Main Street. Police believed the snake to be a python. They brought the snake to the sally port at EGPD headquarters after police officers poked holes in the container.

1:54 a.m. – Police found a guy walking around Main Street looking for a snake. They returned it to him.

