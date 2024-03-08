NK Man Gets 12 Years for DUI Death of Matthew Dennison

The 17-year-old Dennison was a senior at West Warwick High School

On Wednesday, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced a North Kingstown man had been sentenced in Washington County Superior Court to serve 12 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed Matthew Dennison, 17, and seriously injured Kevin MacDonald, 19, in February 2022.

At the hearing Wednesday before Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg, the defendant, Alexander Krajewski, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily harm.

At the hearing, the Court sentenced the defendant to 15 years, with 12 years to serve at the ACI, and a three-year suspended sentence with 15 years of probation. The Court also imposed $6,000 in fines, revoked the defendant’s license for the seven years following his release from prison, and ordered the defendant to complete a substance abuse program upon completion of his sentence.

On the evening of Feb. 12, 2022, Krajewski was heavily intoxicated and driving his black Ford F-150 on Ten Rod Road in Exeter. At approximately 9 p.m., Krajewski left the proper lane of travel, veering into oncoming traffic, and collided with the white Nissan Altima in which Dennison andMacDonald were traveling. Both young men were seriously injured in the head on collision.

Based on failed field sobriety tests and his own acknowledgement that he’d been drinking, Krajewski was arrested. At the Hope Valley State Police barracks, Krajewski refused to submit to a chemical breath test. Subsequently, troopers obtained a warrant for the defendant’s blood, which was drawn after midnight and he was determined to have a BAC of 0.189 percent, more than twice the legal limit, approximately three-and-a-half hours after the crash.

Dennison had been a senior at West Warwick High School. He died just weeks after Olivia Passaretti, 17, a junior at EGHS, died after being struck by a driver in the early morning of Jan. 1, 2022. The driver who hit Olivia’s car on Route 95 as she returned home from a New Year’s Eve spent with her sister was Aramis Segura. 30. He fled after his car came to a stop.

Segura was arrested at his girlfriend’s house later that day. He faces charges of driving to endanger, resulting in death, and failure of duty to stop in an accident, resulting in death, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty in July 2022; there is another pretrial conference scheduled for April 17.

Segura’s co-defendant, Alicia Peckham – his girlfriend at the time of the incident – is scheduled to begin trial on May 20. She faces charges of aiding and abetting failure of duty to stop in an accident resulting in death, harboring a criminal, concealment of a felony, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty.