Arraignments Bring Measure of Relief to Passaretti Family  

Above: Janine Passaretti-Molloy, center, outside Kent County Courthouse Friday following the arraignment of Aramis Segura and Alicia Peckham. Also pictured, from left, Olivia’s sisters Victoria and Jacqueline Passaretti, and their step dad, Dennis Molloy.

‘I wanted to see him today,” says Olivia’s mom, “and I wanted him to see all of us.’

Aramis Segura, 30, pleaded not guilty in Superior Court Friday to two felony charges relating to the death of Olivia Passaretti, 17, early New Year’s Day, when Segura is alleged to have driven into Passaretti’s car on Route 95.

He will continue to be held at the Adult Correctional Institutions, where he’s been since he was arrested Jan. 1, because he was on probation at the time of the crash. Segura is considered a “habitual offender” – find his record here: Aramis Segura’s Criminal Record.

Alicia Peckham, 25, was arraigned after Segura; she also pleaded not guilty. Peckham, Segura’s girlfriend, is accused of picking him up after he fled the scene of the crash, then misleading state police when they came to the couple’s residence in Charlestown looking for Segura. Police found him there hiding under a bed.

Peckham’s lawyer, Mary Ciresi, asked Superior Court Judge Melissa Darigan to allow Peckham to be released on personal recognizance since her actions did not play a part in the crash.

Assistant Attorney General John Corrigan said Peckham had helped Segura evade justice and could decide to evade justice herself. Judge Darigan set bond at $20,000 with surety. Peckham posted bond on Friday.

This was the first time Olivia Passaretti’s mother, Janine Passaretti-Molloy, and sisters Jacqueline and Victoria Passaretti, had seen Segura and Peckham in person. The family was in the courtroom at Kent Council Courthouse Friday morning bolstered by a number of relatives and friends while outside the courtroom, another 50 people gathered in support, including several of Olivia’s classmates and softball teammates.

Following the arraignments, outside the courthouse, family members spoke to the press.

“He’s finally going to get what he deserves,” said Olivia’s stepfather Dennis Molloy.

“He took my life away from me,” said Janine. “I don’t know what I feel. I’m in awe of the support from so many. This could have been anybody and it was my baby. I want her to get justice. That’s what I want.”

“Today … we looked at the person that was responsible for taking the life of a beautiful girl away…. To see him get taken back in handcuffs and facing the max of 55 years [in prison], that’s what we need and I think we are leaving today satisfied. It doesn’t bring Olivia back or change the heartache but I’m leaving here satisfied with the way it went today.”

Victoria Passaretti had gone back to look for Olivia after 1 a.m. Jan. 1, when she didn’t arrive home. Victoria and Olivia had been at Jacqueline’s home in Warwick ringing in the New Year but had come in separate cars. Victoria came on the scene on Route 95 and learned then that her sister had died.

“Now I know exactly what I didn’t see at the scene of the accident because he left,” she said Friday.

“I wanted to see him today,” said Janine, “and I wanted him to see all of us.”

Family members also expressed relief to have Peckham facing charges.

“We felt from the beginning that she was a part of it and it was painful to know that she was out and at times we felt like she wasn’t going to get any judgment at all,” Molloy said.

Janine expressed her gratitude for all the support she and her family have received.

“The support… It’s constant. I couldn’t get through half of what I’ve been through without them. It’s just … they’re Olivia’s Army.”

Classmate and softball teammate Amanda Dronzek was there Friday along with others from East Greenwich.

“I wanted to be here to support the family and Gracie [Olivia’s girlfriend],” Dronzek said.

“It could have been any of our children,” said Heather Bristol, whose daughter plays on the softball team. “It was her and she is ours too.”

Olivia’s birthday is coming up July 22. Janine said it will be a tough day – she would have been 18.

There is a pretrial hearing Aug. 22.

