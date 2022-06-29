Driver, Girlfriend Charged In Passaretti Death

Above: Olivia Passaretti’s softball number #3 was immortalized all season by the Avenger Softball team.

‘Today is a day that my family and everyone that loves my Olivia has been waiting for.’

A statewide grand jury Wednesday indicted Aramis Segura, 30, and his girlfriend, Alicia Peckham, 25, on felony charges related to the driving death of East Greenwich teen Olivia Passaretti in the early hours of Jan. 1.

Segura has been charged with driving to endanger, death resulting, and leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. Attorney General Peter Neronha said he plans to file a habitual offender notice at Segura’s arraignment, which would subject him to an additional sentence should a case result in a conviction.

Segura is alleged to have crashed his car into the car driven by Passaretti on Route 95 south in Warwick. Passaretti was on her way home after spending the evening at her sister’s Warwick apartment. After the crash, Segura fled the scene; in the indictment against Peckham, prosecutors allege she helped Segura flee and later hid him in their Charlestown home when state police arrived to arrest him.

“As alleged here, defendant Segura’s criminal driving behavior resulted in the death of a young person so much loved by her family and the community. Both defendants compounded that alleged criminal misconduct by leaving the scene of the incident in an attempt to shield defendant Segura from criminal responsibility for his actions,” Neronha said. “We remain committed to ensuring that both defendants face the greatest possible accountability for their alleged criminal conduct, and to achieving justice for Olivia and her family.”

The Passaretti family had called for a second-degree murder charge against Segura, citing posts he made on Facebook Dec. 31, including one where he wrote he was going to drink and drive and “see if I can f*** it up.”

“Today is a day that my family and everyone that loves my Olivia has been waiting for,” said Olivia’s mother, Janine Passaretti-Molloy, Wednesday. “We and many others believe that he murdered my child when he decided to drive at 100 mph that night posting on social media prior to doing so. It showed his mindset. He did not care who was on the road and he certainly didn’t care when he hit my innocent 17-year-old child’s car that was halfway home doing 64 mph and violently went from 64 mph to 85mph in a split second after he hit her, sending her spinning into a tree then flipping over to her death! He didn’t go check on her. He fled the scene [and] his girlfriend helped in through every step! Those images will never leave my mind. I will live with them forever.

“We were pushing for second-degree murder charges which aren’t the charges that came in however it doesn’t mean that we don’t believe that isn’t what he is. These laws need to get stricter and I will do whatever is in my power to help that happen,” Passaretti-Molloy said. “My daughter had a whole life ahead of her. A life that touched everyone she met. She was kind, she was courageous. She was a beautiful soul. This world lost a beautiful soul. I lost my baby. All we can pray for is that he is convicted and sentenced to the maximum amount of years so he isn’t ever able to see the light of day and hurt another innocent person, since my daughter will not because of his actions!”

Spokeswoman Kate Sabatini of the AG’s office said they had no further comment on what she called “the serious charges pending against both defendants.” She added, “The Attorney General and the trial team have met with Olivia Passaretti’s family several times, including as recently as yesterday, to discuss the available criminal charges and the basis for them. The Attorney General remains committed to achieving justice for Olivia and her family.”

The Rhode Island State Police and the Attorney General’s Office conducted the investigation of this case.

Segura remains held at the Adult Correctional Institutions as an alleged violator of his probation. Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Friday, July 15, in Kent County Superior Court.

