EG Calendar: Eclipse, Town Council & School Mtgs., Rummage Sale

This Week

Monday, April 8

Solar Eclipse – The eclipse will begin around 2:30 p.m., with peak coverage of the moon over the sun at 3:29 p.m. Read more HERE.

Town Council meeting – The agenda includes recognition of municipal workers’ years of service, review of the town’s 2023 financial audit, and a public hearing on an application from the owners of The Patio to have outdoor seating, The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, April 9

Cove Commission meeting – The panel meets in the first floor conference room at Town Hall at 5 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, the panel will discuss and potentially vote on the budget for 2024-25. They meet in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Town Council special session – The only agenda item is a public hearing on whether or not Low Key, a bar-restaurant at 205 Main St., should be allowed to keep its liquor license after violating town ordinances. At 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, April 10

Eid-al-Fitr – The final day of Ramadan.

Historic District Commission meeting – The panel has five applications on their agenda. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda HERE.

Friday, April 12

Rummage Sale – The sale is back and bigger than ever, with clothing, linens, kitchen wares, crafts, furniture, jewelry, seasonal stuff, toys and books. In the First Baptist Church’s parish hall, 35 Peirce St. (corner of Montrose), from 4 to 7 p.m. Questions? Call 401-617-7602. No early birds!

Saturday, April 13

Rummage Sale – The sale is back and bigger than ever, with clothing, linens, kitchen wares, crafts, furniture, jewelry, seasonal stuff, toys and books. In the First Baptist Church’s parish hall, 35 Peirce St. (corner of Montrose), from 8 to 11 a.m. Questions? Call 401-617-7602. No early birds!

Ocean State Orchid Society meeting – Join our in-person meeting as we discuss mealybugs, a common orchid pest. We will talk about treatment, prevention, among other topics. Light refreshments served. The public is welcome! At 1 p.m., Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 S. County Trail, East Greenwich (use the lower rear door).

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, April 17

Friends of Finn’s Harborside Fundraiser – At the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St., from 5 to 9 p.m., with music by “The New Nasty.” Organizers are looking to raise money for employees of Finn’s Harborside after the fire there in March forced its closure for repairs. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. You can buy tickets HERE.

Thursday, April 18

Young Republicans & Independents of RI speaker – The Young Republicans and Independents of Rhode Island is sponsoring a historic evening at the Varnum Armory Museum in East Greenwich. The national keynote speaker will be Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway Campaign, and a former Democrat, who has walked away from the political left and created a national social movement encouraging others to do the same. Tickets can be purchased at https://secure.winred.com/rhode-island-young-republicans/brandonstraka.

Saturday, April 20

Earth Day Cleanup – (see town website)

E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Event – 9 to noon at New England Tech

Monday, April 29

EG Town Republican Committee meeting – The guest speaker for EGRTC will be journalist and editor Justin Katz who will discuss our media landscape and highlight topics of concern to Rhode Islanders. Dinner and bar service will be available. For more information, please email [email protected]. At Safehouse Restaurant at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

54th Annual May Breakfast – It’s time for the First Baptist Church of EG’s annual May Breakfast! The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, baked beans, home fries, Johnny cakes, muffins, pie, coffee, tea and OJ. May baskets available for purchase. From 6:30 to 10 a.m. Takeout is available. Tickets $12, $8 for children 8 and younger – available at the door or reserve by calling 401-884-2322. For more information, click on firstbaptisteg.org.

Sunday, May 5

EG Athletic Hall of Fame – The 2024 honores can be found HERE.

Saturday, May 11

Cindy-Wood Garden Club’s Plant Sale – The annual plant sale takes place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, May 14

Party with a Purpose – Please join us for IMPACT Melanoma’s 13th annual melanoma event, “Party with a Purpose” (formerly “Martinis for Melanoma”) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Circe Restaurant & Bar in East Greenwich. It’s an evening of socializing, snacking, and sipping all to raise funds for IMPACT Melanoma’s life-saving education and prevention programs. There will be delicious food, a silent auction, live music, and drinks for purchase. With the funds generated from this event, IMPACT Melanoma is able to continue supporting our mission of melanoma prevention and early detection through their signature programs. Your support allows us to bring free education to classrooms across the country, train beauty industry professionals to be able to spot suspicious lesions on clients’ skin, and to provide free sunscreen dispensers to parks, beaches, and communities across the United states. Learn more about their work HERE. $45 in advance; $50 at the door.

Saturday, May 18

EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Assoc. Yard Sale – From 7 a.m. to noon. Find the map HERE.

Saturday, June 1

High Tea – The East Greenwich Lutheran Church is holding a high tea fundraiser at 2 p.m. $30. Learn more at their website HERE.