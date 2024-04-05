East Greenwich Eclipse? We’ll Get 90% Coverage

While a lot of people are traveling to be within the “path of totality” for the April 8 total eclipse, the whole country will experience the eclipse to some extent and East Greenwich will get a 90 percent eclipse. The PTGs at Eldredge and Hanaford elementary schools have bought eclipse glasses for their respective student bodies – you still have time to find or make your own (see resources below).

There’s just one more factor: weather. As of Thursday (4/4) the forecast for Monday (4/8) is perfect. Full sun. After all these gray, rainy days, that seems somewhat miraculous. So, fingers crossed.

– If clouds do get in the way, NASA will be hosting a livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MJY_ptQW1o.

– Find out what the eclipse will be like by zip code: https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/where-when

– Here’s advice on how to view an eclipse safely: https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety

– Forgot to order or couldn’t find eclipse glasses? Make your own box pinhole projector: https://science.nasa.gov/resource/how-to-make-a-box-pinhole-projector-video/