Work on New Courts at Academy to Begin Next Week

One of the two basketball courts will be replaced by two pickleball courts

The town announced Friday that demolition work will begin next week (March 18-22) on the two basketball courts at Academy Field, with one court being rebuilt and the other court turned into two pickleball courts. The work is expected to take three to four months to complete.

Here’s the email sent out Friday about the upcoming work:

Dear Residents of East Greenwich,

This notice serves to inform you of the scheduled commencement of demolition work at the Academy Field Basketball Courts, which is set to begin the week of March 18th to March 22nd. This essential work is being undertaken to facilitate the construction of a new, regulation-sized basketball court equipped with side hoops, alongside two stand-alone pickleball courts.

We are excited to announce that this project has been made possible through a Recreation Development grant of $100,000 from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM), which has been matched by local impact fees and Activity Revenues. This investment underscores our commitment to enhancing recreational facilities and promoting active lifestyles within our community.

Impacts on Local Residents:

The basketball and pickleball court facilities at Academy Field will be closed to the public during the demolition and construction phases. The courts are anticipated to be closed until late spring/early summer. We aim to minimize the disruption and reopen these facilities as swiftly as possible.



We understand the importance of these recreational spaces to our community and are working diligently to ensure the new facilities meet the needs and expectations of all residents. The updated courts will provide a modern, safe, and enjoyable space for everyone to engage in sports and recreational activities.

Safety Measures:

Residents are advised to keep a safe distance from the construction area. Signage and barriers will be in place to ensure the safety of all park visitors and construction workers.



We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period of improvement and look forward to unveiling the new courts. Further updates on the project’s progress and anticipated completion date will be provided as they become available.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Recreation Office 886-8626. We are here to assist and ensure that this transition period is as smooth as possible for our community.

Thank you for your cooperation and support as we work to enhance our local recreational facilities.

Sincerely,

Andrew Wade

Director of Community Services & Parks

