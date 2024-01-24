Council Approves Academy Pickleball Court Bid

Above: The design for two new pickleball courts and a rebuilt basketball court at Academy Field.

The Town Council Monday night awarded a bid of $319,850 to Narragansett Improvement Company for construction of two pickleball courts and a rebuilt basketball court at Academy Field. These would be the town’s first pickleball courts. The project would take one of the basketball courts currently at Academy and replace it with two pickleball courts. The other basketball court would be resurfaced and given new hoops. Benches will also be installed.

Money for the project will come from a $100,000 state recreation grant received by the town in 2022, plus $103,000 from the town parks impact fund and $117,00 from the town unassigned capital fund.

According to Community Services Director Andy Wade, the town got three bids but the lowest bid – for $306,000 from Hartford Paving – was disqualified due to failure to show experience in building athletic courts. The third bid was considerably higher, at $487,500, from J.H. Lynch & Sons.

Construction could begin in the spring.