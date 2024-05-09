Heavy Rain, Hail, Pelt EG

Above: 30 minutes after the hail ended, it still decorates a Prospect Street lawn.

First there was the Wednesday midday downpour, with an inch of rain falling. Then, come evening, more heavy rain that suddenly sounded louder for many residents*. Sure enough, lemon drop-size hail was raining down, bouncing as it hit the ground. The hail fell for a good three minutes before easing back into rain.

The hail wasn’t big enough to cause damage – at least at this editor’s house – but 45 minutes after the storm, little white balls covered our lawn. And we registered 2+ inches for the day in our, admittedly unscientific, rain collector.

* Amended since this first posted.