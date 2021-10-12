West Bay Open Studios Returns Oct. 23-24

Above: A painting by EG artist Susan Aitcheson, one of the artists participating in the 13th annual West Bay Open Studios tour.

West Bay Open Studios is back, with eight local artists opening their studios to the public Oct. 23-24. Visit only one or two studios or all eight – the beauty of the event is you get to decide. You’ll find studios in Warwick, East Greenwich and North Kingstown.

This once-a-year opportunity gives art lovers and collectors the perfect venue to shop for fine art, jewelry and crafts. The artists welcome the public in their studios and talk about their art and creative processes. The array of art for sale includes oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, ceramic sculpture, photography, jewelry and woven baskets.

Warwick stops include the Warwick Center for the Arts and Judy Hummel. East Greenwich artists are Nancy Nielsen, Susan Aitcheson and Judy Vilmain. In North Kingstown, the exhibiting artists are Cindy Horovitz Wilson, Debbie Ferrazzoli, Susan Kelley Scotti (Kelley Kreations Pottery) and Sheila Newquist.

You can learn more at www.westbayopenstudios.com or on Facebook.

The tour is free and open to the public. Follow the bright gold signs along the road with studio numbers in red dots. The tour is sponsored this year by the Warwick Center for the Arts.