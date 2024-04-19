40+ EG Musicians Participate in All-State Performances

Above: EG Senior All State Orchestra members on concert day in March. Submitted photo

And Cole teacher Megan Catelli leads Junior All-State Orchestra

East Greenwich represented at the All State concerts this year, with more than 40 students named to the various ensembles, Cole teacher Megan Catelli as one of the conductors and music teachers Brandon Levesque and Leslie Lee served as managers of the Jr. All-State Band and Orchestra, respectively.

“The absolute best part of my job is seeing the students start off as young, squeaky musicians and watch them grow musically into these fine, mature instrumentalists and vocalists,” said Lee afterward. “In this day and age of devices, social media, and instant gratification, it is so amazing to see these young people put the time, practice, effort, and determination into their craft. Playing an instrument is hard work and these kids are playing pieces written by Bach and Bizet, among many other infamous composers.”

She added, “I’d also like to thank the parents who are supporting their children’s musical education. It is a gift that is going to last these kids a lifetime.”

Here are the students:

Junior Orchestra

Araoluwa Adetunji – Cello

Gabriel Gangji – Bass

Andrew Katz – Viola

Zoe Ebrahimpour – Violin

Gabriela Ramos – Violin

Jeremy Dru – Violin

Kian Parker – Violin

Claudia Hollingsworth – Violin

Alessandra Kiang – Violin

Daniel Larson – Violin

Kevin Chen – Violin

Charlie Kauffman – Clarinet

Luke Reslow – Trumpet

Senior Orchestra

Max Goldman – Viola

Alicia Chen – Violin

Aristo Liu – Violin

Carolina Kiang – Violin

Emma Sheahan-Nguyen – Violin

Diane Kim – Oboe

Miranda Thakuria – Cello

Morgan Gilliand – French Horn

Ava Durfey – Flute

Junior Band

Colin Foley – Trumpet

Jacob Larson – Percussion

Cora Bassen-Alexander – Clarinet

Christopher Marcaccio – Trumpet

Senior Band

Ryan Finkelstein – Clarinet

Sunny Wang – Flute

Ethan Hart – Baritone Saxophone

Ella Kauffman – Trombone

Alexandria Cambre – Tuba

Junior Jazz Ensemble

Gabriel Ganji – Bass

Ella Zonfrillo – Alto Sax

Alex Fan – Tenor Sax

Christopher Marcoccio – Trumpet

Kate Saakov – Trumpet

Senior Jazz Ensemble

Ethan Hart – Bari Sax

Junior All – State Mixed Choir

Serenity Pinheiro – Alto

Laura Gonzalez-Semprun – Soprano