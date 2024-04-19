40+ EG Musicians Participate in All-State Performances

Above: EG Senior All State Orchestra members on concert day in March. Submitted photo
And Cole teacher Megan Catelli leads Junior All-State Orchestra
East Greenwich represented at the All State concerts this year, with more than 40 students named to the various ensembles, Cole teacher Megan Catelli as one of the conductors and music teachers Brandon Levesque and Leslie Lee served as managers of the Jr. All-State Band and Orchestra, respectively.
Here are the students:
Junior Orchestra
Araoluwa Adetunji – Cello
Gabriel Gangji – Bass
Andrew Katz – Viola
Zoe Ebrahimpour – Violin
Gabriela Ramos – Violin
Jeremy Dru – Violin
Kian Parker – Violin
Claudia Hollingsworth – Violin
Alessandra Kiang – Violin
Daniel Larson – Violin
Kevin Chen – Violin
Charlie Kauffman – Clarinet
Luke Reslow – Trumpet
Senior Orchestra
Max Goldman – Viola
Alicia Chen – Violin
Aristo Liu – Violin
Carolina Kiang – Violin
Emma Sheahan-Nguyen – Violin
Diane Kim – Oboe
Miranda Thakuria – Cello
Morgan Gilliand – French Horn
Ava Durfey – Flute
Junior Band
Colin Foley – Trumpet
Jacob Larson – Percussion
Cora Bassen-Alexander – Clarinet
Christopher Marcaccio – Trumpet
Senior Band
Ryan Finkelstein – Clarinet
Sunny Wang – Flute
Ethan Hart – Baritone Saxophone
Ella Kauffman – Trombone
Alexandria Cambre – Tuba
Junior Jazz Ensemble
Gabriel Ganji – Bass
Ella Zonfrillo – Alto Sax
Alex Fan – Tenor Sax
Christopher Marcoccio – Trumpet
Kate Saakov – Trumpet
Senior Jazz Ensemble
Ethan Hart – Bari Sax
Junior All–State Mixed Choir
Serenity Pinheiro – Alto
Laura Gonzalez-Semprun – Soprano