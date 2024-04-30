Boys Volleyball: Straight Set Win Over SK

Above: Zachary Gessman gets way up for the tough serve. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

At first, I was a little mad because I had to shoot a volleyball game and not another sport that was outside. It was the first real warm day this season. That feeling faded when the Avengers won the match with the South Kingstown Rebels in straight sets. The scores were 25-20, 25-19, and 25-17. This was their second win in a row.

Even though the Rebels came in with a record of 0 and 8, the sets were long with some exciting rallies. One rally was kept alive with a return kicked over the net by a quick-thinking Avenger. This kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

The last time I saw the Avengers play was at the beginning of the season, and I have to say that the improvement was easy to see. The team is starting to gel, and if they keep on this pace, should make the playoffs.

Next up for the Avengers will be against the Rams at La Salle on Wednesday, May 1.

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.