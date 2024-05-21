Boys Volleyball: Wins Vs. Hendricken, Chariho

Above: Aidan Huff is up high for the block. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avengers are hitting their stride at an excellent time, with just two games left in the regular season and wins against Bishop Hendricken and Chariho last week.

EG beat Chariho in straight sets May 15, by scores of 25-23, 25-9, 25-18. Exactly one month earlier, EG lost to Chariho in straight sets. Leading the team in kills was Aidan Huff with 10. He was followed by Cole Arsenault with 8. Spencer Warburton had 3 service aces followed by Cole Arsenault with 2.

In the May 13 match against Bishop Hendricken, East Greenwich won in five sets. The wins set them up to play Cranston East in the first round of the playoffs. East is the number 2 seed; EG is number 7. There will be a preview of that match up on Thursday, the last regular season game of the year and also Senior Night.

EG lost 3-0 to Cranston East in a match earlier this season but Coach Ridge Porter thinks EG will do better this go around. He acknowledges that number 1 seed North Kingstown would have been a different situation.

“NK is just a force to be reckoned with. The culture over there is very strong,” Porter said. “That’s probably the toughest team in the state.”

He said the EG team have fun on the court and are good teammates.

“I give credit to my athletes,” said Coach Ridge Porter. “I’m tough. I ask a lot of them. But they’ve really persevered. They’ve been playing the best volleyball of the season and at the right time.

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.