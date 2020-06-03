Van Burns on Frenchtown Road; No Injuries

A Dept. of Behavioral Health Care, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals van heading east on Frenchtown Road caught fire Wednesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. The occupants got out before it burst into flames. According to BHDDH spokesman Randal Edgar, the driver of the van and one client smelled smoke and the driver pulled the van over on the left side of the divided roadway in front of the entrance to the Hunt River Crossings shopping plaza in North Kingstown.

NK Fire put out the flames. No one was injured. Traffic was diverted on that side of the road for around 15 minutes.

Have a tip or story idea? Contact editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Know someone who would like to receive a copy of our free email newsletter? Tell them they can sign up HERE.