 Town Recognizes PD Years of Service 

Above: Chief Brown recognized by the Town Council for his 28+ years with the EGPD March 25.
Resuming a practice that had fallen by the wayside
The Town Council recognized 21 members of the EG Police Department at their March 25 meeting, including Chief (Col.) Stephen Brown (28 years, 6 months), terminal agency coordinator Holly Zenga (35 years, 3 months), and Deputy Chief (Maj.) Bob Siple (29 years, 11 months).
“We want to recognize the tenure and experience of our employees,” Town Manager Andy Nota noted.
Vice President Mike Donegan remarked on the “evolving nature of police work” over the past 10 years. “Thank you very much,” he said, sentiments echoed by all the councilors.
30 Years Award
Holly Zenga, terminal agency coordinator (TAC), 35 years, 3 months
David Black, Det. Patrolman, 36 years, 2 months
Robert Siple, deputy chief major – 29 years, 11 months
20 Years Award
Janet Zartarian, secretary – 28 years, 10 months
Stephen Brown, chief colonel – 28 years, 6 months
James Aveyard, dispatcher – 27 years, 5 months
James Woodward, sergeant detective – 26 years, 2 months
Bryan McManus, lieutenant – 25 years, 5 months
Brian Clement, captain – 24 years, 2 months
Paul Nahrgang, patrolman 1st class – 20 years, 7 months
Kerrie Mazur, detective patrolman – 20 years, 6 months
Glen Terilli, sergeant – 20 years, 2 months
10 Years Award
Leif Anderson, patrolman 1st class – 17 years, 1 month
Kelley Thurber, animal control officer – 16 years, 10 months
David Imbriglio, patrolman 1st class – 14 years, 6 months
Humberto Montalban, patrolman 1st class – 13 years, 11 months
David Petrucci, sergeant – 13 years, 6 months
Shane Dinagen, sergeant – 13 years, 6 months
John Allen, lieutenant – 13 years
Matthew Cordle, patrolman 1st class – 11 years, 1 month
Thomas Cole, patrolman 1st class – 10 years, 1 months