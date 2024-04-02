 Town Recognizes PD Years of Service 

Apr 2, 2024

Above: Chief Brown recognized by the Town Council for his 28+ years with the EGPD March 25.

Resuming a practice that had fallen by the wayside

The Town Council recognized 21 members of the EG Police Department at their March 25 meeting, including Chief (Col.) Stephen Brown (28 years, 6 months), terminal agency coordinator Holly Zenga (35 years, 3 months), and Deputy Chief (Maj.) Bob Siple (29 years, 11 months). 

“We want to recognize the tenure and experience of our employees,” Town Manager Andy Nota noted. 

Vice President Mike Donegan remarked on the “evolving nature of police work” over the past 10 years. “Thank you very much,” he said, sentiments echoed by all the councilors. 

30 Years Award

Holly Zenga, terminal agency coordinator (TAC), 35 years, 3 months

David Black, Det. Patrolman, 36 years, 2 months

Robert Siple, deputy chief major – 29 years, 11 months

20 Years Award

Janet Zartarian, secretary –  28 years, 10 months

Stephen Brown, chief colonel – 28 years, 6 months 

James Aveyard, dispatcher – 27 years, 5 months

James Woodward, sergeant detective – 26 years, 2 months

Bryan McManus, lieutenant – 25 years, 5 months

Brian Clement, captain – 24 years, 2 months

Paul Nahrgang, patrolman 1st class – 20 years, 7 months

Kerrie Mazur, detective patrolman – 20 years, 6 months

Glen Terilli, sergeant – 20 years, 2 months

10 Years Award

Leif Anderson, patrolman 1st class – 17 years, 1 month

Kelley Thurber, animal control officer – 16 years, 10 months

David Imbriglio, patrolman 1st class – 14 years, 6 months

Humberto Montalban, patrolman 1st class – 13 years, 11 months

David Petrucci, sergeant – 13 years, 6 months

Shane Dinagen, sergeant – 13 years, 6 months

John Allen, lieutenant – 13 years

Matthew Cordle, patrolman 1st class – 11 years, 1 month

Thomas Cole, patrolman 1st class – 10 years, 1 months

Deputy Chief Siple recognized by the Town Council for his nearly 30 years with the EGPD March 25, 2024.

Capt. Brian Clement recognized by the Town Council for his 24+ years with the EGPD March 25, 2024.

Sgt. Glen Terilli recognized by the Town Council for his 20+ years with the EGPD March 25, 2024.

