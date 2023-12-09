Town Fixture Bob Houghtaling Dies Unexpectedly

Above: Bob Houghtaling addresses the audience at the Dec. 4 Learn365RI event at Town Hall

His official job was substance abuse counselor; his real role was town heart

Town officials confirmed Saturday morning that Bob Houghtaling died Friday after a brief illness. He was 69. The news has shocked the community that Houghtaling served for 41 years. As the East Greenwich substance abuse coordinator, he created programs in and outside of the schools for youths and adults.

Over the years, EG News has written many articles about Bob’s work as well as posting his many poems and essays. Houghtaling served on the board of East Greenwich News from 2017-18. This article from 2020 offers a good view into his work and role here in town. His last official public event (of the hundreds and hundreds he’d organized over the past four decades) was at Town Hall last Monday (12/4/23). You can read about it HERE.

Supt. Brian Ricca alerted EGSD families to the news Saturday, and included this:

The principals at our buildings to connect with their individual student support teams to identify how they want to be prepared to welcome students back to this reality on Monday. While I don’t know what that will look like, I assure you that we will be ready for our kiddos.

We will share more information as it becomes available.