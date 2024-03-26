Town Council Recognizes Gold Medalist Brian Johnson

by | Mar 26, 2024

Above: Brian Johnson in the President’s seat at Town Hall Monday, with his mom, Jane; sister, Kelly, and father, Ray, along with Town Council members Mike Zarrella, Mike Donegan, Renu Englehart and Mark Schwager Monday, March 25.

He won gold and silver in Bocce at the Special Olympics World Games last summer

After being feted from Berlin, Germany and Washington D.C., to our own state capital in Providence, Brian Johnson, wearing his medals proudly, finally got his moment in the limelight in his hometown when the EG Town Council recognized him Monday (3/25/24) before a roomful of family and friends.

Brian is a member of Special Olympics North Kingstown and bocce is one of a number of sports Brian has competed in over the years. He was the only Rhode Island athlete to compete in the 2023 World Games in Berlin last June. While there he won a gold medal in the unified team division and a silver in individual competition.

When Brian talked about what he liked about the World Games, it was the people he got to meet. When his mom asked him what he likes about his local team, SONK, again he said it was the people. And, looking around Council Chambers on Monday, it was the people who came out in support of Brian. Congratulations!

Sgt. Matt McLinden (left) and Ptlm. John Siligato gave Brian Johnson some EGPD swag – a t-shirt and sweatshirt. The two officers were the ones who gave Brian a ride home from Special Olympics HQ in Smithfield to his home on Hyland Avenue after returning from the World Games in Berlin.

The seats were filled Monday night when the Town Council honored Special Olympian Brian Johnson.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 