Town Council Recognizes Gold Medalist Brian Johnson

Above: Brian Johnson in the President’s seat at Town Hall Monday, with his mom, Jane; sister, Kelly, and father, Ray, along with Town Council members Mike Zarrella, Mike Donegan, Renu Englehart and Mark Schwager Monday, March 25.

He won gold and silver in Bocce at the Special Olympics World Games last summer

After being feted from Berlin, Germany and Washington D.C., to our own state capital in Providence, Brian Johnson, wearing his medals proudly, finally got his moment in the limelight in his hometown when the EG Town Council recognized him Monday (3/25/24) before a roomful of family and friends.

Brian is a member of Special Olympics North Kingstown and bocce is one of a number of sports Brian has competed in over the years. He was the only Rhode Island athlete to compete in the 2023 World Games in Berlin last June. While there he won a gold medal in the unified team division and a silver in individual competition.

When Brian talked about what he liked about the World Games, it was the people he got to meet. When his mom asked him what he likes about his local team, SONK, again he said it was the people. And, looking around Council Chambers on Monday, it was the people who came out in support of Brian. Congratulations!