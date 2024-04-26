Softball: La Salle Proves a Tough Foe, Winning 7-0

by | Apr 25, 2024

Above: Cat Neville makes a reaching catch in left field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Rams from La Salle came to EG Monday (4/22/24) undefeated and – I hate to say it – they left the same way – winning this one 7-0.

It’s never easy making the move to D1. Everyone that I’ve talked to says the same thing. It’s going to take a couple of years to get to the top. Playing a school of La Salle’s caliber doesn’t help that climb.

The Avengers only managed one hit against the Rams’ formidable pitching, but their fielding and the always consistent pitching of Ava Fairbanks, held the Rams to seven runs.

Next up for the Avengers is Chariho on Friday at home. Game time is 4 p.m.

A batters view of Ava Fairbanks. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Samantha Lombardi makes the put out. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Sarah Levy about to make contact. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

High fives from the infield after a strikeout. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Coach Rob Petrucci coaching third. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 