Softball: La Salle Proves a Tough Foe, Winning 7-0

Above: Cat Neville makes a reaching catch in left field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Rams from La Salle came to EG Monday (4/22/24) undefeated and – I hate to say it – they left the same way – winning this one 7-0.

It’s never easy making the move to D1. Everyone that I’ve talked to says the same thing. It’s going to take a couple of years to get to the top. Playing a school of La Salle’s caliber doesn’t help that climb.

The Avengers only managed one hit against the Rams’ formidable pitching, but their fielding and the always consistent pitching of Ava Fairbanks, held the Rams to seven runs.

Next up for the Avengers is Chariho on Friday at home. Game time is 4 p.m.

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.