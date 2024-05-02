Boys Tennis: EG Sweeps Prout, 7-0 

Above: EG’s Henry Seeley, at number 1 singles, greets his opponent before the match. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The East Greenwich Avengers continued their unbeaten record in D2 Boys Tennis Tuesday with a 7-0 win over the Prout Crusaders at home. In fact, EG did so well, only one set was lost.

