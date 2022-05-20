The Buzz on Business: Art and Scoops on Main

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Small or big, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

The first of the EG Chamber of Commerce 2022 Main Street Strolls was postponed due to the unpredictable rain forecast Thursday evening. Note that the new date for the event is Thursday, May 26, when Chalk the Block will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the Arts on Main Stroll will begin at 5 p.m. Check out some photos from last year’s event HERE.

The closure of Clementine’s on Main Street (as the owners prepare to open a larger location on South County Trail at the former Beacon Diner) left Main Street briefly without a dedicated ice cream parlor. Lucky us, it’s only for a short time. Signs promising the debut of “Scoops on Main” in the “summer of 2022” have recently gone up in the storefront at 178 Main Street, formerly occupied by Studio 42 hair salon.