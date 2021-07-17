Chalk, Music, Art, Food: Just Another Summer Night in EG

Main Street Stroll #2 is in the books and, together with the annual Chalk the Block event, Nickel Jukebox at Academy Field, and – finally – sunny weather, Thursday was a delight in downtown East Greenwich. The Arts on Main Stroll featured a number of artists but, as usual, there were musical acts up and down Main Street as well. Meanwhile, by Town Hall, lots children and families showed up to cover Courthouse Lane and Peirce Street with chalk (hosted by the East Greenwich Chamber).
Some photos from Thursday:
Jamerson Goodreau, 2 1/2, gets a balloon animal from Mime Amy Beth Parravano.
Young William shows off his chalk hands Thursday.
Anna Truesdell of East Greenwich with her chalk art palace, which won first place Thursday.
Abby Kingsly of Warwick shows off her chalk flower.
Chalk the Block 2021, on Courthouse Lane.
Ian Scott-Sheldon of Warwick.
Teamwork.
The members of Nickel Jukebox played at Academy Field Thursday night.
Linda & Harry Masiello of Coventry enjoy dinner at La Masseria, a favorite spot they said.
The Sliding Capos play in front of the Greenwich Hotel.
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments