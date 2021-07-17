Chalk, Music, Art, Food: Just Another Summer Night in EG

Main Street Stroll #2 is in the books and, together with the annual Chalk the Block event, Nickel Jukebox at Academy Field, and – finally – sunny weather, Thursday was a delight in downtown East Greenwich. The Arts on Main Stroll featured a number of artists but, as usual, there were musical acts up and down Main Street as well. Meanwhile, by Town Hall, lots children and families showed up to cover Courthouse Lane and Peirce Street with chalk (hosted by the East Greenwich Chamber).

Some photos from Thursday: