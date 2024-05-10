Buzz on Business: From Nail Tech to Salon Owner; ‘Bakes for Breast Cancer’

Above: Ashley Piao and Mason Jiang, owners of Golden VIP Nails & Spa on Main Street.

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Ashley Piao and Mason Jiang moved to East Greenwich for the same reason a lot of people move to EG – because they have two young kids and they wanted a good school system. In 2021, they also ended up buying Golden VIP Nails & Spa at 545 Main St., after Piao had worked there as a nail technician.

In April, EG News wrote about the former owner of the nail salon, Steven Xingri Cao, who was ordered to pay $562,000 in back wages and $191,500 in compensatory damages after complaints by workers prompted an investigation that started in 2022. Cao owned three salons when the complaints were made, including the EG salon. But he sold it to Piag in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed this week that the consent judgment does not apply to Golden VIP Nails & Spa.

Piao and Jiang said they wanted to own the EG salon because, as Jiang said, “East Greenwich is a nice place to be and that plaza is nice. We were looking for a place with a good small business.”

Bakes for Breast Cancer is an annual “sweet” to raise funds for breast cancer research and care where hundreds of restaurants, bakeries, cafés and retail shops in 10 different states or regions participate by designating all sales of one specific desert, or 50 percent of proceeds from their entire dessert menu, to breast cancer care and research. Bakes for Breast Cancer proudly announces its 25th anniversary as an organization, and Bakes for Breast Cancer Rhode Island takes place Friday, May 10, through Thursday, May 16, and T’s Restaurant and Seven Stars Bakery in East Greenwich are among the participating restaurants statewide. For more information, visit www.bakesforbreastcancer.org.

Here are the participating restaurants:

Cranston: Chapel Grille, T’s Restaurant, Seven Stars Bakery

East Greenwich: T’s Restaurant, Seven Stars Bakery

East Providence: Seven Stars Bakery

Middletown: The Newport Vineyards

Narragansett: The Coast Guard House, T’s Restaurant

Newport: The Reef Restaurant

Providence: Mills Tavern, Red Stripe, Seven Stars Bakery

Wakefield: SoCo Bread Company

Warwick: Iron Works