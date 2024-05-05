Softball: 4-1 Win Over EP Townies

by | May 5, 2024

Above: Teaghan Bristol plays it perfectly at short. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The East Providence Townies came to town on Thursday (5/2/24). Their record coming into today was 1-9-0. The Avengers were 4-5-0. When all was done, the lady Avengers won this one 4 to 1, bringing their wins even with losses.

The game started with EG’s bats working well enough to bring in one run.

Ava Fairbanks pitched her usual steady game. Using one hundred pitches, she struck out 12.

Batting was spread around with the only notable being, the Neville twin sisters both hit doubles. The team only allowed 1 run on 8 hits.

On Saturday (5/4/24), EG clobbered Moses Brown 12-0. Next up for the ladies will be against Cumberland on Tuesday.

Brooke Fairbanks catches a popup near home. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Ava Fairbanks in the middle of her pitch. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Cat Neville makes the running catch for the out. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Sarah Levy gets the high five from Asst. Coach Karen Lockhart. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

High fives after a well-played game. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

