Rain, High Tide Flood Water Street

And high winds cause tree damage, some power outages, around town

Heavy winds and periods of intense downpours caused tree damage, some power outages, and – at high tide around noon Monday – flooding on Water Street in front of Finn’s. The town officially closed Water Street at 1 p.m., according to DPW Director Anthony Vaccaro. The tide reached 4.2 feet Monday, so the town got a little lucky. On Friday had a 4.8 foot high tide; the maximum high tide recorded for East Greenwich was 5.9 feet.

According to Connor Finn, manager of Finn’s Harborside, the flooding was similar to what happened two days before Christmas last year. The high tide that day was 5.2 feet. Finn said before last year’s storm, they hadn’t seen such high water since Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

A Finn’s dumpster containing recyclables fell over during the storm, causing a flotilla of empty beer bottles and cans to bob in the water. Finn said Harborside staff picked up the empties once the water receded. He said the restaurant would open at 4 p.m.

There was also flooding by the transfer station next to the wastewater treatment plant and the access road to Scalloptown Park was impassable for a couple of hours.

Around town, reports of tree damage came in from Hemlock Drive, High Hawk Drive, Frenchtown Road, Sheep Farm Drive and Rector Street, and some power outages. The largest power outage, according to RI Energy’s outage map, was a section of western EG into West Greenwich, with more than 700 residents affected and, as of 4 p.m. Monday, the estimated power restoration time was 6 a.m. Tuesday.