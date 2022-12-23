Wind, Rain and High Tides Beset EG

Above: The scene at Water Street at peak high tide Dec. 23, at around 7:50 a.m. Credit: Harold Ambler.

Wind and rain lashed East Greenwich for much of Friday, Dec. 23, causing downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. The storm also brought a surge of water at high tide that covered Water Street and cut access to Scalloptown Park for a few hours Friday morning.

The town issued this report Friday

We have had numerous reports of trees down in various parts of town as well as other dangerous impacts. Many of these issues have already been addressed by our DPW crews although a few downed trees also took wires down so removal will need to wait RI Energy. We have reports of power being impacted off of Middle Road in and around Atherton, in the Westfield area off of Division and several other very isolated areas. Any such power and flooding matters are being coordinated with local police and fire to ensure public safety and first responder access to those in need. We have calls into state agencies on all such issues and the state is also responding to issues impacting state roads.

Water Street was closed earlier Friday for a few hours in the low areas as well as the access road to Scalloptown Park due to the extremely high tide and water surge that flooded these areas. We expect these situations to subside once the tide transitions. With some of the highest water levels in recent memory, numerous businesses have been negatively impacted.

Coordination is ongoing with town staff and state officials and we will follow up with added information as it becomes available.

In spite of the difficulty at the moment, our Town staff is doing an excellent job in attending to the events as they unfold. Please let the staff know you appreciate their efforts if you come across them out in the storm during this holiday season.