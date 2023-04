A man wearing a light green hoodie passed a note to a teller at Bank R.I. on South County Trail asking for money just before 9 a.m. Tuesday (4/11/23). The suspect then fled in a what appears to be an older model Subaru station wagon as seen in the surveillance video footage. The man (pictured here) was about 5’10” with dark, curly hair. East Greenwich police are asking anyone with information to contact the detectives division at (401) 884-2244.