Police Log: Trespassing Toddler; Fictitious Yorkie

Monday, April 24

9:30 a.m. – A woman reported being scratched on her leg by a loose dog at Scalloptown Park. She went on to say that many dogs were loose at the park, which is not a dog park.

11:33 a.m. – An EG man complained his neighbor’s toddler was playing in his yard.

3:15 p.m. – A concerned citizen rangled a loose, long-haired black Schnauzer after it ran into traffic on Middle Road near Avenger Drive. An EGPD officer took the dog to the North Kingstown Animal Hospital because the dog had no tags.

Tuesday, April 25

10:57 a.m. – An EGPD officer collected a dead cat in the middle of South Country Trail by the Bailey Farm to have it cremated at the North Kingstown Animal Hospital. A woman nearby asked the officer if she could have her landlord bury the cat. The officer told the woman she could, and if the landlord didn’t do it, he would perform that service.

3 p.m. – EGPD officers issued a summons to an Exeter man, 40, for driving with a suspended license. This was the fourth time the police have caught this person driving without a valid driver’s license.

9:02 p.m. – Police cited an EG man for driving with an expired license and suspended registration after spotting the man allegedly using his cell phone while driving on First Avenue. The man denied using his cell phone while driving and didn’t believe his license and registration expired. He told police he thought he’d paid all the fees he owed to the DMV. The police had the man’s car towed back to his house.

Wednesday, April 26

4:38 a.m. – Police checked on a man who appeared “passed out” in the front seat of his car in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. The man said he’d fallen asleep after work and told police he would be on his way.

6:30 p.m. – A Cranston woman believed she was meeting someone selling her a Yorkshire terrier puppy in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot on Division Street. However, no one showed up. The woman told police that she had purchased two $100 Visa Gift cards, taken pictures of the front and back of the cards, and sent those photos to the person who she thought was selling her the puppies from the “Yorkies for sale near me” Facebook page. Police believe the woman was the victim of a scam based on the lack of “validity of the Facebook page.” Officers instructed her to stop contacting the suspect and have turned the case over to detectives.

11:04 p.m. – A caller told police loud music was being played at Water Street Kitchen and Bar. However, when police arrived, there was no loud music playing.

Thursday, April 27

1:39 p.m. – A woman reported that a double-parked food delivery truck in front of Frank and John’s on Main Street damaged her car.

3:44 p.m. – Someone called about an injured bunny on First and Kenyon avenues. Police were unable to locate the possibly injured rabbit.

4:52 p.m. – Police cited a Coventry man because the license plates on his car didn’t match the vehicle to which they were registered. When EGPD officers noticed the driver of a Dodge pickup on Main Street wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, they checked the car’s registration and found the license plates belonged to a white Kia. Police had the car towed from the scene.

Friday, April 28

12:30 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 45, for driving under the influence and refusing to take a breathalyzer after he was pulled over on Division Street westbound for blowing through a stop sign at Kenyon Avenue and going over 40 mph. The driver told police he had two beers with his girlfriend in Providence, which police found suspicious because of the route he was taking. Later told police he had been drinking at Mainstreet Coffee. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the man stated he would take a portable breathalyzer but refused to follow the officer’s instructions, according to police. Back at the station, he refused to take a breathalyzer, telling police, “I’m about 200 pounds and had two beers so I’m not sure.” While the man dialed the phone to contact someone about his arrest, he asked the officers, “Where am I now?” In addition to his arrest, police cited the man for speeding, not obeying a stop sign, and failing to turn on the interior lights of his vehicle during a police traffic stop.

3:30 p.m. – Police barred a Warwick man from entering Eldredge Elementary School. The man signed a no trespass order and told police that he understood violating the order would lead to his arrest. The no trespass order was related to a stalking claim by a Rhode Island woman.

3:45 p.m. – An EG woman went into police headquarters to report that a golf ball had cracked her windshield the previous week on South Road. The woman had repaired the damage to her car but wanted the incident documented in case it happened again. She told police that she contacted Kings Crossing Golf Course because she believed someone shot the ball from there. According to the woman, an employee with the golf course said they are not responsible for any damage caused by golf balls. Police determined there were no cameras in the area of the incident to verify the claim.

11:48 p.m. – An EG man complained about an upstairs neighbor making loud noises. The individual said this is an ongoing issue and believes that the upstairs tenant might be making noise intentionally. He also told police that the property manager would only address the issue if police documented an incident of the behavior. An EGPD officer knocked on the alleged noise tenant’s door, announced that he was a police officer, but no one came to the door. Through the closed door, the officer told the resident he would be documenting the tenant’s lack of response and would notify the property manager.

6:08 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a 33-year-old South Kingstown man for disorderly conduct inside Marylou’s Coffee on South County Trail. Police allege the suspect exposed himself and masturbated in view of employees. Employees told police the man stared at them during the act. The SK man said he was unsure why he committed this crime but never looked at anyone directly. Police made a quick arrest because the employees pressed a panic button and took pictures of the suspect’s car while he was in a bathroom. In addition to the disorderly conduct charge, police found a concealed knife on the man.

Saturday, April 29

12:41 a.m. – An EGPD office spoke with two women arguing on Main Street. They agreed to leave the area.

8:12 a.m. – A caller told police they heard banging sounds on Chestnut Drive. Police could not hear anything like what the caller described when they arrived.

11:16 p.m. – A Pricewood Drive resident called the EGFD, who then called the EGPD, about a cat that had possibly gone missing. The caller said she believed the cat was in the garage and would look for it there.

Sunday, April 30

1:50 p.m. – An EG man reported one of his license plates missing. Earlier that morning, the man noticed his front plate was gone and told police he wasn’t sure when he lost it, but he had to park on the street when visiting his girlfriend in Boston recently.

