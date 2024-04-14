EG Calendar: Finn’s Fundraiser & Earth Day Events

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Wednesday, April 17

Friends of Finn’s Harborside Fundraiser – At the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St., from 5 to 9 p.m., with music by “The New Nasty.” Organizers are looking to raise money for employees of Finn’s Harborside after the fire there in March forced its closure for repairs. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. You can buy tickets HERE.

Saturday, April 20

Earth Day Cleanup – Did you know that U.S roadways accumulate over 51 billion pieces of litter per year with an estimated 6,729 pieces of litter per roadway mile? You are invited to join the town on Earth Day as we clean up East Greenwich. Meet up at either Academy Field or Frenchtown School at 10 a.m. to grab a bag, gloves and direction on what route you’ll be heading out to. After our clean-up, you are invited to Academy Field at noon to celebrate the work and enjoy refreshments. All are welcome – families, community groups, and individuals!

E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Event – Bring your old electronics and paper to the parking lot at New England Tech between 9 a.m. and noon. Suggested donation of $1 per e-waste item and $5 per box of paper to be shredded (three box maximum). Proceeds to benefit the EG Interfaith Food Cupboard at St. Luke’s and the EG Rotary Charitable Fund. If you can’t make it and have e-waste items you want to get rid of or need more information, contact Harry Waterman ([email protected]).

Sunday, April 21

Burial Practices During Revolutionary War – Dr. Robert A. Selig will speak at the Varnum House Museum, at the Varnum House Museum, on “The Culture of Death: Military Burial Practices during the American War of Independence.” This speaking event will be held in tandem with a Varnumm House Museum open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Battlefield clean-up is a topic rarely covered by historians, yet following almost any military engagement, there are corpses that require disposal. This raises many questions. Who is responsible for this disposal? Can we tell who buried whom? When does the burial take place? How many hours, days, months later? Where are the corpses buried? Individually or in mass graves? In natural crevices? Naked or dressed? Officers and other ranks together or separate? How long do they remain in the ground? Are they ever found? Who would dig them up and why? Can we identify them? Based on primary sources as well as recent discoveries of the remains of American Revolutionary War soldiers, this illustrated talk by Dr. Selig will provide answers to these and related customs and usages surrounding military burial practices during the American War of Independence. Dr. Selig’s lecture starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per attendee. There are 40 spots for this lecture. Contact 401-884-1776 or [email protected] to reserve your spot!

Looking Ahead

Monday, April 29

Town Council meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

EG Town Republican Committee meeting – The guest speaker for EGRTC will be journalist and editor Justin Katz who will discuss the media landscape. Dinner and bar service will be available. For more information, please email [email protected]. At Safehouse Restaurant at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Saturday, May 4

54th Annual May Breakfast – It’s time for the First Baptist Church of EG’s annual May Breakfast! The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, baked beans, home fries, Johnny cakes, muffins, pie, coffee, tea and OJ. May baskets available for purchase. From 6:30 to 10 a.m. Takeout is available. Tickets $12, $8 for children 8 and younger – available at the door or reserve by calling 401-884-2322. For more information, click on firstbaptisteg.org.

Sunday, May 5

EG Athletic Hall of Fame – The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest class will be inducted into their ranks at the Quonset ‘O’ Club (200 Lt. Brown Road in North Kingstown). This year’s inductees include Phil Martin 1981, Mark Mahoney 1983, Tad Granai 1995, Matt Bowen 2006, Tori Ahrens 2007, John Anderson Special Recognition Award; Mark Henry Golden Avenger Award, Peter Dion Outstanding Coach. 2 p.m.; tickets are $40 and include dinner. To purchase tickets, contact Jeff Santos ([email protected] or 401-884-3513). Seating is limited. Read more about the 2024 honores HERE.

Saturday, May 11

Cindy-Wood Garden Club’s Plant Sale – The annual plant sale takes place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, from 9 a.m. to noon.