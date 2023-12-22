EG Real Estate: 4 New & 5 Sold

Above: 74 Division Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/22/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 5 sold properties, and no open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

74 Division Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,549,000.

*184 Heritage Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $649,900.

63 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $819,900. Offer Accepted.

135 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $699,900.

SOLDS

5 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,000,000.

42 Wildwood Trail, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $470,000.

152 Crompton Avenue #23, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $799,900.

47 Bridge Street #3, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $382,500.

*7 Eagle Run #B, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $325,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.