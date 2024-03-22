Buzz on Business: Odeum Wins ‘Producers Award’; Wash. Trust & People’s

Above: The staff and board of the Greenwich Odeum in 2023. Submitted photo

The Greenwich Odeum got its moment on the red carpet on Oscar Night earlier this month, when the nonprofit theater was given a Producer’s Award at the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival’s annual Red Carpet Experience. Chad Verdi

The Odeum was honored because of the work they’ve done to create a thriving theater venue on Main Street. President Dan Speca’s acceptance speech – focusing on the trickle down effects of people coming for Odeum shows and staying to eat or shop – was so compelling, Lynn McCormack, the head of RISCA (Rhode Island State Council for the Arts), asked Speca to speak at the Capitol to urge passage a new bond specifically earmarked for the arts. The Odeum is a past recipient and will likely be applying again (to renovate the marque).

You can watch Speca’s State House testimony below.

“The money we received … that money allowed us to extend it into the community,” Speca said during his testimony. He noted the theater now has four full-time employees and about 20 part-timers and that restaurants are seening more customers but some shops are too, deciding to stay open later the evening there are shows at the Odeum. Find out more about the theater HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Washington Trust has started its 24th Annual Peanut Butter Drive to help out local food banks. You can drop off PB at the branch on Main Street at First Avenue during regular business hours through the end of this month.

“Washington Trust started the Peanut Butter Drive 24 years ago and, since that time, we’ve collected 159 tons of peanut butter – enough to make 5 million peanut butter sandwiches,” said Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. “We once again are asking our friends and neighbors to donate to help feed a local family in need.”

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

With a recent $2,000 donation, People’s Credit Union continues its ongoing support of Lucy’s Hearth and its mission to ensure that all families have a place to call home. People’s Head of Community Development, Courtney Hunter, presented a check to aid their efforts in fostering independence and self-sufficiency through holistic programs and services.

“The team at Lucy’s Hearth has a passion for helping homeless children and their families that is truly commendable,” said Hunter. “We are proud to play a small role in the inspiring work they do to help residents gain the life skills necessary to overcome the challenges of dealing with housing insecurity.”

