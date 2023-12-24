EG Calendar: Ring in New Year at ‘Westminster’s Eve’

Above: Holiday lights from a house on Great Road.
If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].
This Week
Monday, December 25
Merry Christmas!
Wednesday, December 27
Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].
Sunday, December 31
Westminster’s Eve – A ‘First Night’ of artistry, fun and celebration at Westminster Unitarian Church, 119 Kenyon Avenue. All are welcome! Check out the schedule of events HERE.
Looking Ahead …
Monday, January 1, 2024
Happy New Year!
New Year’s Day Walk – Keeping alive a tradition started by Bob Houghtaling, community members are invited to gather the morning of Jan. 1 for a walk with other like-minded folk for a walk to ring in the New Year and celebrate community. The walk will set off at 10 a.m. from the parking lot at St. Luke’s church – arrive at 9:45 a.m. if you can! For more information, contact [email protected].
Tuesday, January 2
School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.
Wednesday, January 10
Historic District Commission meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.