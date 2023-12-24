EG Calendar: Ring in New Year at ‘Westminster’s Eve’

Above: Holiday lights from a house on Great Road.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, December 25

Merry Christmas!

Wednesday, December 27

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Sunday, December 31

Westminster’s Eve – A ‘First Night’ of artistry, fun and celebration at Westminster Unitarian Church, 119 Kenyon Avenue. All are welcome! Check out the schedule of events HERE.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, January 1, 2024

Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day Walk – Keeping alive a tradition started by Bob Houghtaling, community members are invited to gather the morning of Jan. 1 for a walk with other like-minded folk for a walk to ring in the New Year and celebrate community. The walk will set off at 10 a.m. from the parking lot at St. Luke’s church – arrive at 9:45 a.m. if you can! For more information, contact [email protected].

Tuesday, January 2

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, January 10

Historic District Commission meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.