Police Log: ‘Just Wanted Some Cake’

And 4 DUI’s in a day

Monday, February 12

12:12 p.m. – A caller told police there was an injured squirrel on Prospect Street.

4:18 p.m. – A man called the police after another driver struck the back of his car on New London Turnpike near Centre of New England Boulevard. The man told police that the woman who hit his car did exchange information with him but did not want to call the cops. According to the man, the woman said the accident “wasn’t even bad,” according to police reports. The man said that when he told the woman he was going to file a report, she said, “Nope,” and then drove away. At the time the report was written, police had left a message with the rental car company that loaned the woman the car involved in the crash.

10:20 p.m. – A Cavalier Drive caller told police someone rang their doorbell. Police could not find anyone in the area but noticed a business flyer on the person’s front door.

Tuesday, February 13

Throughout the day – Officers noted parking ban violations, low-hanging wires, and tree branches down throughout town during the snowstorm.

11 a.m. – A caller complained to EGPD about a dog barking in the Downing Street area. Police spoke with the dog’s owner about the complaint.

Wednesday, February 14

11:43 a.m. – An EG woman told police someone withdrew $194.21 from her food stamp card. The woman had already filed a report with the state Department of Human Services fraud department and someone there said there had been many similar incidents reported in the past several weeks.

6:36 p.m. – An EG woman told police about two vehicles in her driveway and the lights in her home being on. She said no one should be there at this time. Police checked it out, and the people in the residence were her husband and a window contractor.

Thursday, February 15

8:30 a.m. – EGPD officers assisted the fire department with a call of a gas leak at Town Hall.

2 p.m. – Someone called the EGPD to complain about people running red lights on Post Road and Cedar Avenue.

7:41 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested an EG woman, 37, for shoplifting, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. A manager at Dave’s Marketplace called after seeing the woman shoplifting a chocolate cake. Police found the woman running toward the Showcase Cinema parking lot, where she attempted to hide behind a dumpster. She told the police, “I know I messed up,” and that she shoplifting because she “was hungry” and “just wanted some cake.” The woman resisted arrest, and an officer “escorted [her] to the ground.” During the arrest, police handcuffed her boyfriend, who came over to film the incident but was “non-compliant,” according to officers who asked him to “back up from the scene.” Police found two small bags that appeared to contain narcotics inside the woman’s wallet. They found chicken salad, marinated teriyaki beef tips, beef chili with beans, and honey-roasted peanuts in her backpack. At the time the report was written, police were still determining which items may have been stolen.

Friday, February 16

12:11 a.m. – EGPD officers ticketed a woman for driving a car with a canceled registration after pulling her over for speeding on Division Street. Police let her off with a warning about doing 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, but had her car towed.

2:08 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a West Greenwich woman, 35, for DUI after pulling her over for speeding on Division Street. An officer on the scene wrote that the driver had “severely bloodshot watery eyes.” The woman apologized to the officer after handing them a RI tax form she thought was her registration. She told officers she was coming from a friend’s house that night and that she had not consumed alcohol that night, but then admitted, “Ok, I had one glass of wine.” Following a series of roadside sobriety tests that showed impairment, the woman took a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a reading of .083. At the station, the woman refused to take an official test. In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the woman for speeding and refusing to take a chemical test.

8:15 a.m. – The EG ACO caught a squirrel that was inside a Friendly Road home and released it outside.

10:54 a.m. – Police notified the DEM of a dead deer on Division Street.

8 p.m. – Police investigated “at least two vehicles” that appeared to have been broken into at the Ocean State Veterinary Clinic on South County Trail.

Saturday, February 17

12:36 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a West Warick woman, 25, for DUI after stopping her for doing 50 mph on Division Street near First Avenue. During the traffic stop the driver admitted to coming from an EG bar and having two “gin mixed drinks,” according to reports. Following roadside sobriety tests that showed impairment, the woman took a preliminary breath test which resulted in a reading of .095. The woman was taken to Kent Hospital to give a blood sample. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the woman for speeding.

3:18 a.m. – Officers arrested a West Warick man, 60, for DUI after a caller told police a man was driving without a left front tire on Division Street near Neon Marketplace. When police questioned the man about “riding on his rim” he said hadn’t noticed and handed over his wallet. An officer stated in his report that there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting for his person as well as his vehicle.” The man said he’d had “a couple drinks” at an EG cigar bar. Police took the man into custody after he failed roadside sobriety tests. At the station, he took breathalyzer tests resulting in readings of 0.140 and 0.143 (the legal limit is .08). In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the man for a moving violation that prohibits driving without rubber tires.

2:26 p.m. – EGPD officers escorted the Cole Middle School’s boy’s basketball team to 95-north on their way to a championship game in Johnston.

11:31 p.m. – Police arrested a Central Falls woman, 31, for DUI after she blew through the stop sign on Division Street and First Avenue. During the traffic stop, an officer noticed the woman’s “severely bloodshot watery eyes.” The woman told officers she was coming from a sweet 16 party, where she’d had “three drinks.” Following a series of field sobriety tests that the officer stated indicated the woman was intoxicated, she took a preliminary breath test which resulted in a reading of .138. Later the woman took a breathalyzer test which resulted in readings of .121 and .120. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticketed the woman for failing to obey a stop sign.

11:39 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warren man, 45, for DUI after clocking the man’s car doing 55 mph on Division Street before making “an abrupt right turn onto Gilbert Stuart Drive,” according to police reports. When police asked the man why he smelled like alcohol, he said his friend had been drinking before admitting to having two beers earlier that night. After the man failed field sobriety tests, he took a preliminary breath test that showed a reading of .102. The man refused to take additional tests back at the station. In addition to the DUI charge, police ticked the man for speeding and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Monday, February 19

12:14 a.m. – EGPD officers ticketed a driver for speeding and driving with a suspended license on Division Street near Gilbert Stuart Drive before having the man’s car towed. The man told police that he was “pulled over last week and another cop told him about” the suspended license, according to reports.

12:45 a.m. – EGPD officers ticketed and towed a car from Division Street because the vehicle’s registration had expired.

3:13 p.m. – A man went to the EGPD headquarters to let the police know that his recently purchased car had “multiple scratches” on the display console following a car wash on Post Road, according to reports. The man handed over a letter from the vehicle’s seller, Paul Baileys, that the car did not have any scratches in that area prior to purchase. When an officer checked it out, a representative for the car wash told them they would be providing insurance information the following day.