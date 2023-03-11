Police Log: ‘Too Much’ Booze; Animal Cruelty

Monday, Feb. 27

11:33 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman for driving a car with a suspended registration. An EGPD officer spotted the silver Honda on First Avenue without a front license plate. Police let the woman off with a warning for the missing license plate but had the car towed.

4:57 p.m. – An EG resident went to speak with police about a man who continues to solicit in her neighborhood.

11:30 p.m. – Police issued a citation to a Pawtucket man for having a vehicle with a suspended registration parked on Spring Street during a parking ban. EGPD had the car towed.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Midnight – Police had an unoccupied trailer towed that was parked on the street on Verdale Drive due to a parking ban being in effect.

1:44 a.m. – A Division Road man’s girlfriend called the police to get their help evicting two people from a trailer on the property. Police later learned that the man in the trailer was the homeowner’s friend and agreed to pay $200 every two weeks to stay in the trailer. The Division Road resident stated that the friend only paid him once and had lived there for roughly two months. Police directed the homeowner to go to court and begin the process of evicting his friend.

8:59 a.m. – An Atmed Urgent Care Treatment Center employee reported receiving harassing phone calls from a former employee of the facility located on Post Road. According to the individual reporting the incident, the terminated employee called staff members vulgar and obscene names over the phone. When police contacted the fired employee, she was “totally unreasonable,” according to police, and “was in total denial that she had placed any calls.”

11:32 a.m. – An East Greenwich town employee notified police that he damaged a mailbox on Romano Court while plowing snow in a Ford E-550. Police contacted the homeowner and took photos of the damaged mailbox.

12:15 p.m. – A Castle Street resident told police that someone had removed the license plates from his car while it was parked in his driveway.

4:06 p.m. – EG police officers arrested a Brooklyn, N.Y. man, 67, for impersonation and identity fraud after the suspect attempted to access a Citizen’s Bank account opened in Pennsylvania. An employee of the branch on Main Street instructed another bank employee to stall while the suspect presented a fake Pennsylvania ID to call the police. This individual said he was put up to the crime by two men he could not describe. In addition, this man is out on bail for multiple felony charges of the same nature in Nassau County, according to police.

10:11 p.m. – A Rector Street resident told police they can hear a dog barking near their residence every night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Wednesday, March 1

7:02 a.m. – EGPD responded to a call of a car accident involving an EGFD truck on Route 403. A Honda Accord with Massachusetts plates crashed into EGFD ladder truck #2 that was being used to block traffic, allowing police to investigate an earlier car accident.

3:08 p.m. – Police took an EG man, 60, into custody on active warrants in Westerly, South Kingston, Providence, and Warwick. The man is also the subject of an active investigation, according to police. The EGPD obtained the man’s whereabouts because his wife asked police to assist her in retrieving some of her belongings as the two were going through a divorce.

Thursday, March 2

8:25 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 40, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct. The man’s girlfriend reached out to a friend who called the police on her behalf. Once on the scene, the woman handed police her phone, with messages she sent to her friend like “He pushed me and kicked me, and I think he grabbed a knife, help” and “he’s going to kill me please call.” Additionally, the man kept multiple dogs in cages without adequate food, water, or clean space, according to police. He was also charged with unnecessary cruelty to animals. While in custody, the man spat on the walls of his cell and threw wet toilet paper at the camera.

Friday, March 3

2:38 a.m. – An EGPD officer noticed a damaged stop sign on Avenger Drive while doing routine security checks of the high school.

8:54 a.m. – A caller informed police of what they believed to be a dead coyote near Main and Division Streets.

3:34 p.m. – A concerned citizen reported seeing people riding dirt bikes through the Lillibridge Drive neighborhood.

6:36 p.m. – An EG man told police that his ex keeps knocking on his door and she will not leave.

Saturday, March 4

2:10 p.m. – An EG resident told police that someone stole her front license plate off her car in the last two weeks but was unsure when and where it happened.

7:18 p.m. – Police pulled over an Acura RDX for speeding on Post Road. During routine checks, police determined the vehicle’s registration had been canceled. Police cited the driver, a North Kingston resident, for the violation and had the car towed.

8:17 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 36, on suspicion of driving under the influence after someone called in spotting an erratic driver traveling east on Division Street. After an EGPD officer pulled the vehicle over, they noticed the driver’s bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The man failed the field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer, according to police.

9:34 p.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint that sounded like fireworks near Frenchtown Road.

Sunday, March 5

12:01 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 36, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. An EGPD officer pulled the driver over after observing the car speeding, making an abrupt turn, and swerving inside a traffic lane on Main Street toward Division Street. When asked how much alcohol the man had that night, he said, “Too much.” The man refused to take a breathalyzer, but police said he failed the field sobriety tests they performed at the scene.

1:19 a.m. – A Kenyon Avenue resident told police she had an animal in her house – possibly a squirrel. She called back later to inform law enforcement she believed the animal was gone.

11:44 a.m. – Police cited an EG woman for driving with a suspended license, operating a car with a canceled registration, and speeding. Police alleged the Jeep was driving 50 mph on Division Street.

10:28 p.m. – An EGPD officer arrested a Warwick man, 28, for simple assault and disorderly conduct after he started a fight in Kai Bar on Main Street. The incident began when a woman told the suspect that a man had pushed her a few weeks prior, according to police. The suspect became enraged and attacked the man who had allegedly pushed the woman previously.