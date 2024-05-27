Police Log: Teen Sign Theft & Missing $25K Ring

Monday, May 13

12:10 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman found her dog dead in her yard with bite wounds on its neck. She told the animal control officer (ACO) that she believed one of her neighbor’s dogs may have attacked her dog. The ACO went to the neighbor’s house, and the neighbor told the ACO that she had four dogs staying in the house, including two foster dogs. The ACO informed the neighbor that town ordinance limited the number of dogs per household to three, and she asked the neighbor to provide all of the dog’s vaccination information and the rescue information for the two foster dogs. The ACO received this information from the neighbor the next day, finding that none of the dogs were up to date on their vaccines. The ACO issued violations for having unvaccinated dogs and for having four dogs in a single residence. There was no physical evidence between the dog that had died and the neighbor’s dogs and the neighbor said her dogs had not been outside that day.

5:16 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 34, for possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. An officer ran what he reported was a “routine” registration check on a car driving near Main Street and discovered that the plates were registered to a different vehicle and that the owner of the registration had a suspended license. After pulling the vehicle over, the driver quickly admitted he did not have a valid license and said the plates did not belong on the vehicle. The officer checked his old license and found that the man had three prior suspended license convictions. The officer then put the man in handcuffs and conducted a inventory of the car, finding pills in the driver’s side door panel. The man said he did not have a prescription. Police seized the license plates and had the car towed. He was processed at the station and released with a court date.

6:19 p.m. – An officer saw a car pull over on Division Street, partially blocking traffic. The driver was unable to produce proof of insurance, and police also determined that the vehicle’s registration was suspended. Police cited the driver, seized the plates and had the car towed.

Tuesday, May 14

8:36 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 32, on two domestic violence-related charges. An officer had been dispatched to Main Street for a reported domestic abuse incident and, on the way, he was informed that the man and woman in question had driven away. The officer located and stopped the vehicle. The officer said the woman in the driver’s seat was crying and the man was in the passenger seat. The woman told the officer that the man, her boyfriend, had pulled her hair and grabbed her as they were leaving Main Street Coffee, but that she “liked it.” A witness told police that he was inside Silver Spoon Bakery when he heard the couple arguing. The witness said the man placed his hand around the girlfriend’s neck and “slammed” her against the driver’s seat headrest. The witness said it was at this point that he called 911. After learning about the witness’s testimony, the officer questioned the man further, who admitted to grabbing the woman’s neck and pulling her hair. Police arrested the man and took him to the station, where he was held overnight. He was charged with simple assault and/or battery and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, May 15

8:08 a.m. – The director of security at New England Tech told police a security officer had discovered a shattered window a few days earlier. They had subsequently found a large rock on the ground near the scene, and security footage revealed a possible suspect. The official told police if the suspect could be identified, she would like to request a no trespass order, and the school would like to press charges. The case was passed on to detectives to investigate.

Friday, May 17

1:10 a.m. – Police pulled a driver over for running a stop sign on Division Street. Police also found that the vehicle’s registration was suspended. The driver said he had bought the car two months ago and thought everything was all set. Police advised him to check with DMV, but still issued citations for driving with a suspended registration, as well as running the stop sign. The plates were seized and the vehicle was towed.

12:33 p.m. – Police responded to a two-car accident on Main Street. The responding officer found that one of the vehicles involved had an expired registration. The driver was issued a summons for driving with a suspended registration. The plates were seized and the vehicle was towed.

10:09 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 47, for driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over for speeding on Frenchtown Road. The man said he had been golfing and that he had had three beers at dinner after golfing. The officer said the man’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot and that his speech was mildly slurred. The man agreed to field sobriety tests and the officer said the man displayed signs of impairment. The officer then placed the man under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He placed the man in handcuffs and took him back to the station, where he refused to submit to the chemical test. The man was then released with court summons for the DUI, as well as issued citations for the test refusal and for speeding.

Saturday, May 18

5:27 p.m. – Police saw a vehicle driving on Division Street with illegally tinted windows. Police stopped the vehicle. The driver said she was unaware that her window tint was illegal but admitted that her license was suspended. Police confirmed, issued a citation for the suspended license, and had the vehicle towed.

9:05 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 31, for driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over because of erratic driving. A caller told police someone was driving erratically on Post Road. Police noticed the car drifting in and out of the lane of travel and signaled to the driver to pull over. The driver’s speech was slow and slurred and that his breath smelled of alcohol, according to the police report. The man refused to submit to field sobriety tests, but police said he swayed after exiting his vehicle. Police also said they found two empty cans of alcohol inside the vehicle that were still cold to the touch. They put the man in handcuffs and took him back to the station, where he refused the chemical test as well. The man was issued a summons for the DUI, as well as citations for the test refusal and the erratic driving.

Sunday, May 19

12:29 a.m. – Police responded to Hill & Harbor Cigar Lounge on Main Street due to a reported theft. The caller told police his fiance’s engagement ring had been stolen after she’d left it in the bathroom. When she realized her ring was missing, she approached the woman she believed had entered the restroom after her. The woman said she had seen a man go into the restroom in between the two of them. Police reviewed security footage and confirmed that a man had gone into the restroom in between the two women, but the man could not be identified, including by the general manager, who said the man in the video was “by no means a regular.” The couple said the ring, which was insured, was valued at $25,000.

3:02 a.m. – An officer saw a vehicle parked at the intersection of Middle Road and Cindyann Drive. He then saw someone exit the vehicle, go around to the back car, and then get back in his seat moments later. The officer then noticed what looked like a stop sign in the back of the car as it drove away, also noticing that the stop sign at the intersection was no longer there. The officer pulled the car over. There were three young men in the car between 18 and 19 years old. The officer had them return the stop sign to the intersection and let them go without charging them.

Monday, May 20

6:42 p.m. – An East Greenwich man, 73, told police that he had been the victim of a scam. He said he had received an email appearing to be from eBay, claiming there had been a “money request” on his account. He called the phone number given in the email and spoke with several people, giving them personal identifying information. Eventually, he was convinced to withdraw $9,500 from his bank account and deposit the money into an unknown account via the Bitcoin ATM at Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. He told his wife and son about the incident, and they realized it was a scam. The man put a hold on his bank accounts and filed reports with credit reporting agencies and the FTC.

Don’t miss a Police Log – sign up for our monthly Police Log round up here: http://eepurl.com/iK-KhM.

