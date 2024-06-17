EG Calendar: Town Council, HDC & Ice Cream

Above: June 2022 by Ray Johnson.

This Week

Monday, June 17

Town Council meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. They will be discussing the project manager and contractor recommendations from the School Construction Committee. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Crafternoon Social – Crafters welcome in the Community Room at the EG Free Library every Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Drop in!

Tuesday, June 18

Historic District Commission meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Business After Hours @ Faith Hill Farm – The EG Chamber of Commerce’s monthly networking event is at the Faith Hill Farm horse farm at 2056 Division Road. There is no admission fee but a $10 donation to the farm is encouraged. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

EG Historic Preservation Society meeting … w/ice cream! Come for the ice cream and enjoy an illustrated history of forgotten granite quarries of Rhode Island. The EGHPS is hosting an ice cream social on the veranda of Clouds Hill House Museum, 4157 Post Road, Warwick. Clouds Hill Director Anne Holst will talk on Granite and Grist and the water-powered mills that used these granite millstones. Emily Burns, a geology professor at CCRI will join the conversation and show samples of RI granite. Enjoy a complimentary ice cream and tour the first floor of Clouds Hill. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Dogs on Main Stroll – The popular canine confab on Main Street. If you want to parade with your dog, head to 300 Main Street before 6 p.m. If you just want to stroll Main Street and enjoy the festivities, that works too! From 5 to 8 p.m.

Rhode Island Room w/Diane – Drop by the Rhode Island Room at the EG Free Library between 4 and 6 p.m. and visit with the collections there with Research Librarian Diane Hogan.

Saturday, June 22

Car Trunk Sale – At Westminster Unitarian Church. Time to clean out your closets, attics, and basements! The Westminster Fundraising Committee is hosting a Car Trunk Sale (rain date June 23) in the parking lot of the Westminster Unitarian Church at 119 Kenyon Avenue. Rent a parking spot for $20, park your car, open your trunk, and sell, sell, sell! Free entry for all shoppers! Cold drinks and baked goods will be on sale for shoppers and sellers. Setup begins at 8 a.m. for sellers. Open to the shopping public at 10 a.m. Text or call 401-884-5933 for more information, and to book your parking spot.

Summer Solstice Makers Market – Wildwood Nursery is hosting an evening to shop from local artisan vendors, savor delicious eats from food truck favorites, sip on signature beverages, sit back or groove to live music and try your luck in a few prize drawings among the flowers! Please visit the event page for full details including rain dates, set times, etc. From 4 to 8 p.m.

Looking Ahead

Sunday, June 23

Monday, June 24

Community Blood Drive – The Town of East Greenwich is hosting a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Did you know it takes around 45 minutes from sign in through refreshments with only 5 to 10 minutes of actual donation time? And did you know that your donation of one pint of blood can help several people? And, just in time for summer, donors will get a free t-shirt. Sign up at ribc.org/drives and use code #0474.

Crafternoon Social – Crafters welcome in the Community Room at the EG Free Library every Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Drop in!

Wednesday, June 26

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].