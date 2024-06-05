News-a-Palooza Is Coming July 17!

You’re invited to News-a-Palooza, a fundraiser for EG News! Join us at 5:30 on July 17 on the grounds of EG’s Varnum House Museum for food, drinks, live music, a live auction and more! Funds raised at News-a-Palooza will help pay for the quality local reporting our community relies on.

Tickets are $50 each. Hurry, ticket quantities are limited!

Buy tickets HERE

Food and Drink

Visit tasting stations from a variety of local restaurants offering both savory bites and sweet treats. Enjoy our signature cocktail, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverage options.

Entertainment

Groove along with Rhode Island cover band Serendipity, whose guitarist is EG News’s very own advertising sales manager, Andrew Disa. Experience East Greenwich history with a brief tour of the Varnum House Museum.

Auction

Raise your hand to bid on one of these unique experiences:

Extra! Extra! : EG-based Verdi Productions is filming a movie in Rhode Island this fall, and you and a guest can join the production for a day. Meet the cast and crew, enjoy a tour of the set, and appear as an extra in the film. Sliding Capos Show : The Sliding Capos regularly pack the house at the Updike Room in the Greenwich Hotel. Now they’re coming to your house! Be the winning bidder, and a trimmed-down, intimate version of the band will play at your private event. The Odeum, All to Yourself: The Greenwich Odeum hosts hundreds of guests for concerts and comedy, but you can enjoy the historic theater without the crowd. Your winning bid gets you and nine guests a behind-the-scenes tour, a private movie screening (complete with drinks and snacks), and your message on the marquee. More items to be announced soon!



News-a-Palooza would not be possible without our generous sponsors and vendors. Thank you to our lead sponsor, The Weiner-Levine Family Charitable Fund. Thank you to our vendors for donating or deeply discounting their products/services: Wild Harvest Bakery & Cafe, Rasa, Tasteful Juice/Food, Scotti’s Salumeria, Seven Stars Bakery, Clementine’s Homemade Ice Cream, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace, Kai Bar, Thorpe’s Wine & Spirits, Wash Ashore Beer Co., Pear Ink Design, Graphic Innovations, and Taylor Rental.

Interested in sponsoring the event or becoming a vendor? We’d love to have your support! Contact Corinne, our events and development manager, at [email protected].