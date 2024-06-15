Check Out Kayaking, Paddle Boarding or Fly-Casting on the Cove

From L.L.Bean

Our New England Outdoor Discovery Programs sites (Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island) will be participating in our Summer In New England festivities!

This includes FREE discovery programming on Monday and Wednesday nights for the public! These weekly free programs will start July 1 and run through Labor Day (Monday September 2).

To get the promotion, folks just need to sign up for a discovery program on either of those days starting the morning of June 14! Courses will be offered at Scalloptown Park at the following times:

SUP: 3:00-4:30 PM & 5:30-7:00 PM

Kayak: 3:30-5:00 PM & 6:00-7:30 PM

Fly-Casting: 3:00-4:30 PM & 5:30-7:00 PM

Spots are likely to move fast for these programs, so we cannot guarantee availability or the weather. We also will not be able to operate a waitlist, or rescheduling sessions if they do not run due to weather.

Register at https://www.llbeanoutdoors.com/