Police Log: A Lot of Disorderly Conduct, Some Fighting

Monday, June 3

12:43 p.m. – A Coventry man filed a property damage complaint at the police station after he drove across paint lines on the street in the area of South Road and Clearview Road on May 23, and found yellow paint splattered on his truck when he arrived home. The man said upon revisiting the site, there were tire marks in the lines and no signs or indicators warning of wet paint.

6:27 p.m. – A police officer was dispatched to South Road for a report of a mailbox struck by a vehicle. An East Greenwich man, 22, said he got home from work at approximately 4:20 p.m. and found his mailbox damaged. He said that this had happened before due to customers leaving the farm stand at South Road. He had asked the owners if they had a security camera but they did not have one in working order. The mailbox was in a ditch next to a side view mirror from a vehicle. The serial number from the side view mirror indicated that it could possibly belong to a gray Mazda SUV. The man told police he would press charges if a culprit was identified.

Tuesday, June 4

12:29 p.m. – The Community Services director asked police to issue a no trespass order to a senior center visitor after he sent an email to an employee that included a picture of male genitalia. The man admitted sending the picture but said he’d sent it by mistake. The man agreed to leave the center.

2:28 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman, 73, reported tax fraud at the police station. She said in April she filed her 2023 tax returns with Franklin and Company CPAs, but a few weeks later her return was rejected because someone had already used her social security number. She did not observe any fraudulent activity in her bank accounts and credit reports, but estimates a $3,000 loss from her tax return.

Wednesday, June 5

7:20 a.m. – An officer saw a vehicle speeding on Middle Road by Avenger Drive, traveling 41 mph in the 25 mph zone, and pulled the driver over. The officer found the vehicle had a suspended registration. The driver, an East Greenwich man, 22, said the vehicle was registered with his brother. The vehicle was towed back to the operator’s residence. The man was issued a RI Traffic Tribunal summons for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

10:32 a.m. – An EG resident told the animal control officer she no longer felt it was safe to keep her dog after some biting incidents. The ACO suggested she reach out to the various rescue agencies in the state or to try to get training. The woman said her vet had said they would not put the dog down. The ACO heard from a man later that day asking if it was ok if he took custody of the dog. Since the two parties were in agreement, the ACO and police supported the decision.

3:53 p.m. – A North Kingstown man brought a wallet he’d found to police headquarters. The wallet contained multiple credit cards and identification cards. Police contacted the owner, who said she had lost it several months ago and was currently out of state. She said a friend would come to headquarters to retrieve it.

Thursday, June 6

11:44 p.m. – A caller told police there was a fight in progress at Mainstreet Coffee. When police arrived, the head of security said all parties had left the scene. On the security footage, a man walked into the room and went up to a table of friends. They quickly started to get confrontational and one threw a punch. The security team was able to separate the parties.

2:02 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 37, for disorderly conduct, simple assault, and resisting arrest. Police were called to the CVS Plaza at 507 Main Street for a complaint of two intoxicated males in the parking lot. According to police, one “seemed fine” and the other “had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.” The man who appeared drunk refused to provide identification and make eye contact. The officer grabbed the man’s forearm to lead him to his cruiser and the man struck the officer in the vest area. He then continued to resist arrest and yell obscenities. At the station, the man’s girlfriend said he had been drinking for three days and she refused to take custody of him. The man was then transported to Kent Hospital for detox and given a summons to appear in court.

6:40 p.m. – An East Greenwich landlord told police the second-floor tenant of a two-family house he owned had failed to pay the electricity bill and the power had been turned off for the entire house, leaving the first-floor tenant, who is disabled, without electricity. He said he was evicting the second floor tenant, who had been living away from the apartment for the past two months.

6:55 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 37, on a warrant. An officer was told to “be on the lookout” for a woman operating a red Toyota Rav 4 on Route 44 from the Burrillville Police Department. The lookout was for multiple felony embezzlement charges. The officer went to the address associated with the car’s registration, and was waved down by a woman in the parking lot. She told him that she had an active warrant and was on the phone with the state police department, and was then brought to police headquarters.

Friday, June 7

3:26 p.m. – Police arrested a South Kingstown man, 43, for driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license after being dispatched to the intersection of South County Trail and South Road for an accident. The man said that his vehicle had come to a stop while he was driving it, and one of the rear tires was pointed outwards. Police learned the man had more than three convictions for driving with a suspended license, and that he also had an expired registration. The vehicle was towed and the man was brought to police headquarters.

7:07 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston woman, 46, on several charges of domestic violence. Police responded to a report of domestic assault at Aim High Gymnastics Academy on South County Trail. A staff member said that a man had come inside and asked to use the phone after his wife had smashed his cell phone outside. Their children were at Aim High at the time. Police noted that the man had visible scratch marks. He said in questioning that he and his wife had gotten into a scuffle in the parking lot but he did not want the police to get involved. Later the woman was questioned and said she had acted in self defense, but police believed her to be the primary aggressor. She was brought to the police station and issued an arraignment and a no contact order.

Saturday, June 8

12:11 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 48, on a simple assault charge. Police were dispatched to Blu on the Water on Water Street, where they spoke with a North Scituate woman, 22, who said the man had grabbed her buttocks as she was walking through the outside bar. A Blu on the Water security guard said that he had seen the incident. The man was taken into custody and issued a court date.

12:50 p.m. – An abandoned vehicle was reported in the private parking lot of Regal Court Apartments on Long Street. Police found a blue Hyundai Elantra with significant damage. The registration was linked to a canceled registration on a black Jeep. The car was unlocked with the keys inside, and was not reported stolen. Police were unable to contact the owner. They locked the vehicle and put the keys in temporary storage.

5:09 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 34, for driving while intoxicated after rear ending another vehicle, in the area of Post Road at Grandview Drive. The man showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and had visible signs of intoxication such as bloodshot eyes and smell of alcohol on his breath. He was brought back to the station where he refused a blood test and was issued a court date.

Sunday, June 9

12:55 a.m. – Police arrested one Coventry man and one Providence man, both 22, for disorderly conduct after they were caught fighting on Division Street at West Street. The men, who said they were friends, were coming from a bar in East Greenwich, they said and decided to settle a dispute physically, so they pulled over and started fighting. They declined to say why they were fighting. One appeared “extremely intoxicated.” They were arraigned individually and issued court dates.

6:27 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 65, for disorderly conduct after a woman who lives in the same building accused him of yelling at her and rubbing her arm without consent. Police reported that he “appeared to be intoxicated.” Police gave the man a court summons.

Monday, June 10

10:30 a.m. – Police pulled a vehicle over traveling north on Main Street near Third Avenue for expired registration stickers. Further investigation found that the registration had been canceled in May 2022 and the inspection had expired in March 2023. The owner was issued a court summons for both the registration and inspection and the vehicle was towed to the owner’s home.

3:29 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 72, on two bench warrants after they were initially called to her house because she said her son had taken her house keys out of her purse. He said he’d taken the keys to be able to get into the house. Routine checks turned up the two bench warrants so police took the woman into custody.

4:21 p.m. – Police pulled over a vehicle traveling south on Main Street for expired registration stickers. The driver also had a suspended license, for which he was given a citation for first offense. He was given a verbal warning for the registration. The vehicle was towed to the owner’s home.

7:10 p.m. – A Warwick man, 22, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the area of the Eldredge Field basketball courts. Police were dispatched to the scene for a fight in progress. The man had gotten into a physical altercation with an East Greenwich man, 22, and was yelling expletives. Both men were taken to police headquarters and issued court summons for disorderly conduct.