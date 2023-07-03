Police log: Teen Parties & More Eggs

Monday, June 19

8:12 a.m. – A car collided with a deer on Middle Road and South Country Trail. There was no damage to the car, and the deer ran off into the woods.

8:28 a.m. – An EG man, 19, turned himself in on charges of obstructing an officer in the line of duty. The charges stemmed from a May 27 incident at an EG residence in which police drove by the man’s house and saw lots of cars parked in the driveway and street and lots of people who appeared to be under 21 drinking in the backyard. The man told police it was his house but that he didn’t know anyone there and they were his younger brother’s friends. He said his mom was on her way home. The man called his father who told him to “close and lock the front door,” and not to let EGPD inside, according to a police report. The youths at the house began to leave and police questioned them, then notified their parents. They left either in a ride share or with a sober party. The mother arrived and told police she did not know her son was having so many people over or that alcohol would be involved. The man was processed and released with a court summons.

1:30 p.m. – EGPD reported the license plate on the radar trailer was missing. It’s unclear whether it was lost or stolen.

Tuesday, June 20

9:30 a.m. – A Robin Circle resident told police his dog attacked and injured a woodchuck in his yard. Police found the juvenile woodchuck alive in the yard, and the officer put the animal in a blanket. He then took it to the North Kingstown Animal Hospital, where it was euthanized. The report said the dog is up to date on its rabies vaccine.

6:20 p.m. – A Division Road resident told police that a tenant using his right of way as a driveway damaged some rocks and reflective posts he owns. He said the man backed a boat down the right of way when he ran over the rocks and posts. According to the man, the driver got out of the car and threw the rocks before continuing on his way. The man said his lawyer instructed him to have the incident documented.

9:03 p.m. – A Grand View Road resident told police someone drove their car into the trash cans at the end of his driveway but didn’t damage them. Later the man called back to say that the driver had returned to pick up the trash.

10:06 p.m. – A caller told police know that kids were running through yards in the Osprey Drive area.

Wednesday, June 21

7:20 a.m. – An officer found items illegally dumped by an EG pump station on Oak Dell Circle. The items included a broken television, a recliner, and a water dispenser, according to police. The officer contacted EG DPW to dispose of the garbage.

9:10 a.m. – A caller told police that a man was walking around Cragan Field on Reilly Avenue in his underwear. Police later determined the man was wearing shorts.

10:01 a.m. – A Partridge Run resident requested police slap a no-trespass order on the guy assessing his house for the town because he’s walking around his property. Police told the resident they couldn’t do that and that he should call the EG assessor’s office if he had an issue with any representatives they send out.

11:50 a.m. – While investigating a report of a disturbance on London Street, police witnessed numerous arguments and people shouting at one another. “I had to tell her to calm down and stop yelling,” one officer reported about someone explaining to him how an argument with another person occurred. Given the conflicting stories and lack of evidence, the police didn’t charge anyone with disorderly conduct and told everyone to keep to themselves.

11:31 p.m. – Police assisted two Duke Street residents in gaining entry to their home by scaring a cat away that was blocking their path and frightening them.

Thursday, June 22

10:19 p.m. – A caller told police about a loud party on Walnut Drive. Police arrived to find a lot of teens drinking. Many of them ran away when the police arrived.

11:05 p.m. – Another noise complaint came in about Walnut Drive. This time, “the loud party is back in the street laughing about how the party was broken up,” according to the log. When the police arrived again, most of the cars and people left.

Friday, June 23

5:49 a.m. – Someone found a dead rabbit behind second base on Academy Field.

3:20 p.m. – A Cedar Avenue resident found a small white dog in her backyard and called the police. Shortly after, a teenager called the police about losing the dog she was meant to be watching. The teen went to the station to pick up the dog.

4:32 p.m. – Police cited a woman for driving a car without an active registration on Main Street. The woman, who said she was driving her friend to her job, said, “I just registered the vehicle last week.” Police had the car towed.

5:18 p.m. – The owner of a Toyota RAV4 told police that someone damaged her car with their vehicle in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot. Dispatch told officers the other vehicle had left the scene before they arrived. An officer checked the video footage from Dave’s Marketplace and did not see another vehicle collide with the RAV4. They told the woman that her car must have been damaged at a different time.

Saturday, June 24

8:45 a.m. – A Sylvan Drive resident reported that someone egged their front walkway and driveway. The woman told police that it wasn’t the first time their house had been egged, though it had been “quite some time since the previous incident,” police report. Apparently, the home’s surveillance equipment was not working during the egging. The woman said she would pursue charges if the police found out who did the egging.

1:32 p.m. – A group of teens were on the roof of EGHS. Police contacted their parents and had the kids picked up.

6:45 p.m. – A Cora Street resident told police his house was egged. The victim of the egging told police that in addition to his house and that his car had been targeted with eggs two weeks prior while it was parked in front of his house. The man said some of his neighbors had their homes egged as well. Police were unable to get any surveillance footage of the incidents. The man said he would not press charges if the police found the egg throwers.

9:31 p.m. – Someone told police there was a suspicious car parked in Scallptown Park with no one inside. Police found two men fishing.

9:31 p.m. – A Pequot Trail resident told police her neighbor was setting fireworks off near her wooden fence. Police found the neighbor was setting off legal fireworks.

Sunday, June 25

3:50 a.m. – A Division Road resident told police a dark Toyota was parked in front of his house. Later he said it was a Honda CRV. The caller told police a man and woman were in the car, and the man wore a yellow safety vest. The man exited the car, approached his house, dropped a package off, and scanned it with his phone before returning to his vehicle and driving away. Police arrived and spoke to the homeowner, who told police that he had ordered what was inside the package.

11:35 a.m. – An adult brought a child to EGPD headquarters because the kid wanted to meet a police officer.

6:39 p.m. – Two North Kingstown residents went to EGPD headquarters to turn in a wallet they witnessed thrown out of a moving white sedan on South County Trail about 15 earlier. The two say the van had four people in it, and someone from the back chucked the black wallet out of the vehicle, which contained identification and some cash. Given the strange nature of the incident, EGPD alerted West Warwick PD, who checked the residence listed on the wallet owner’s identification. WWPD said there was no answer and that they would be on the lookout for the van.

4:51 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 21, for obstruction and driving with a suspended license after they noticed his car registration was suspended. Police pursued the vehicle, lost it, then eventually found it at a residence on Post Road. When police asked the man, now out of the car, for his ID he refused. He then told the police the unregistered car was his girlfriend’s and that they should talk with her. When they said they saw him driving the car, he pulled his phone out and started recording them saying, “I”m going to call my attorney and sue the East Greenwich Police Department!” according to the report. Through some checking, police figured out who the man was, and that his license was suspended. Because the man refused to identify himself, police arrested him for obstructing their duties.

9:06 p.m. – A caller complained about fireworks going off near South County Trail. Police checked, and the EGFD had a permit out in the area allowing a firework display for a high school graduation party.

9:26 p.m. – A Robin Circle resident notified police of ding-dong ditches in the neighborhood. Police found a guy running around in pajama pants and no shirt, according to the call log.