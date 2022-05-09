Police Log: Tackled at End Zone & ‘Cool Cars’

Monday, April 25

2:16 p.m. – A member of the Cindy-Wood Garden Club told police five yard signs advertising their upcoming plant sale were taken sometime overnight in the vicinity of Peirce Street, St. Luke’s Church and Swift Community Center.

2:58 p.m. – An employee of Centreville Bank told police a woman had tried to cash a check at their Main Street branch on April 14. The check was from the Mews Tavern for $3,100; as is required by the bank, the employee called the Mews to confirm the check’s legitimacy. While she was calling, the woman ran out of the bank, leaving her driver’s license behind. Police spoke with someone at the Mews who said they were aware of the problem and wanted to press charges. Police said they would need to come to EGPD to file a report. The man said he would stop sometime that week.

Tuesday, April 26

7:19 a.m. – A caller told police about a dead deer at Frenchtown and Adirondack. Police notified DEM.

Wednesday, April 27

9:42 a.m. – Police escorted a fired employee out of the parking lot at a business on South County Trail.

4:21 p.m. – A business owner on Main Street told police she continued to have trouble with a man who revved his bike in front of her business. Police told her to call next time he is there.

4:30 p.m. – An EG man said his dog was attacked by another dog on a nearby street while they were out for a walk. The man said the other dog had a leash on but was running free and made a beeline for his dog, biting his dog in the shoulder and head area. The second dog’s leash also got tangled around the EG man’s leg, causing a burn and keeping him from being able to separate the two dogs. The man thought perhaps the owner had been careless but police learned the second dog had broken away from its owner and that the dog’s electronic collar was not effective at stopping it. The second dog was up on all its shots.Police planned to forward the report to the animal control officer.

8:33 p.m. – A caller told police there was a man walking from house to house on Bayberry selling pest control services. Police found the man and told him he needed a permit.

Thursday, April 28

12:18 a.m. – Police arrested a Bradford man, 19, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over on Main Street near First Avenue because he appeared to be using his cell phone while driving. Routine checks confirmed the man’s temporary license was suspended. Police gave him a district court summons for the license suspension and a traffic court ticket for using his cell phone. A friend was there to drive the car.

11:58 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her purse was stolen from her car on April 26, either at home or at the Season’s Market on South County Trail. The purse contained $50 cash, makeup and two prescription medications. The woman said she wanted the report for the pharmacy.

4:21 p.m. – A Warwick woman told police someone opened their door into her car while it was parked in the lot at Atmed Clinic on Post Road. She had been inside the clinic at the time of the incident but her boyfriend was waiting for her in the car. The boyfriend spoke with the driver of the other vehicle but the other man said he hadn’t damaged the car and left. They had the license plate for the man who drove away but said they didn’t want to press charges, just wanted to have the incident documented.

5:16 p.m. – A caller told police two teens were running around on South County Trail north of Middle Road yelling obscenities at passing cars. The youths told police they were just taking photos of “cool cars.” Police told them to stay on the side of the road.

7:49 p.m. – A caller said she’d hit a turkey on Howland Road and had moved it to the side of the road.

9:28 p.m. – A caller told police their car wasn’t stolen after all; it had been found in the parking lot behind where they work.

9:30 p.m. – An EG man told police the music from his upstairs neighbor was too loud and had woken up their son, who has disabilities. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said they were sympathetic about this situation but that they didn’t think the music was too loud and noted the relatively early hour. They agreed to turn down the music and police left only to be called back soon after, this time with the caller (the same man who’d called initially) saying the residents above had been stomping their feet. The upstairs neighbor appeared confused by this complaint and denied stomping. Police told both residents to keep the peace and take up any subsequent issues with the landlord.

11:29 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 31, for disorderly conduct after he allegedly tackled a patron in the End Zone parking lot. According to both men and two other witnesses, the Providence man, a cook at End Zone, refused to take the other man’s order, leading the two men to argue. The other man left and the Providence man followed him, tackling him in the parking lot. Others intervened at that point, stopping the fight. The other man said he was OK and did not wish to press charges but police took the Providence man into custody, brought him to the station for processing; he was released with a district court summons.

Friday, April 29

6:10 a.m. – An employee of Ocean State Transit (the school bus company on South County Trail) told police a man had come inside their office and was sitting at the table there. He told them he was waiting for his bus and wanted to keep warm. The employee said the man did not have business there. Police told the man to stop loitering there; the man said he would.

1:29 p.m. – Police arrested a Johnston man, 26, for driving without a license after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. The man allegedly rear-ended the car in front of him, which caused that car to hit the car in front of them. The man gave police an expired license from El Salvador. Police gave the man a district court summons for the license. The owner of the vehicle arrived to drive it from the scene.

4:22 p.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 36, at his home on a warrant for driving a car without the car owner’s consent. The man was taken to the station for processing, arraigned there by a justice of the peace that evening, then taken to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

5:43 p.m. – Police received multiple calls about a couple arguing in a car parked on the side of Division Street. Police talked with the pair and called EGFD rescue for the man, who appeared to be extremely drunk. Rescue took the man to the hospital.

10:13 p.m. – Police received multiple calls about a man walking quickly on Middle Road, yelling. He was taken by rescue to be evaluated at the hospital.

Saturday, April 30

4:38 a.m. – On routine patrol, police noticed damage to a crossing light at Frenchtown Road and Route 4. It appeared a driver had misjudged a right turn. Police notified the Department of Transportation.

Sunday, May 1

12:18 a.m. – A King Street man told police he was on his way home on Division Street when he was cut off by a driver turning onto Division Street from Love Lane, then was brake-checked by that same car. The EG man said he passed the other car to get away from it and proceeded home. But, after he’d parked and was walking to his residence, the other driver appeared and yelled at him. According to the EG man, the other driver then got out, a verbal argument ensued, then the other man pushed and punched the EG man. Police noticed the EG man’s face had black-and-blue swelling near his left eye. They were able to locate the other man, who said there had been a verbal argument but he denied hitting the EG man. The EG man declined to press charges.

2:21 a.m. – Police noticed three cars parked in the lower lot at the town boat launch on Crompton Avenue. Police told them they could not hang out there at that hour per town ordinance.

11:37 a.m. – A Ridgefield Drive resident told police about a coyote that appeared to be sick in her yard. Police used a firearm to dispatch the coyote then disposed of the body.

4:27 p.m. – Police were called to Route 95’s Exit 7 at New London Turnpike after a report of a car on fire. They arrived to find the car, a Jeep, fully engulfed in flames. The driver and three passengers had gotten out safely. The driver told police she had been heading north on Route 95 when the car appeared to lose power. She got off at Exit 7 and suddenly flames appeared. EGFD arrived and put out the fire; the Jeep was a total loss.