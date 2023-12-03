Police Log: Stolen Snails; “I thought I was good to drive”

And 8 DUI arrests

Monday, November 20

9:21 a.m. – A Sylvan Drive resident called EGPD after someone working on her home told her a man had been peeking around her backyard. According to the worker, the guy left in a car being driven by a second man. The woman told police she did not believe it was the company that does her landscaping, noting that wasn’t typical of their behavior. Later that day, EGPD officers confirmed that the man was from the landscaping company, and he had been estimating a fall clean up.

10:30 a.m. – An EG firefighter damaged a light bar on a fire engine and one of the new doors at Station One while pulling into the station. The firefighter told officers he heard a loud bang while driving into the station. When he got out of the vehicle, he said he noticed the garage door did not go all the way up and said that it “possibly malfunctioned.”

2 p.m. – An employee at a business on Middle Road requested EGPD issue a no-trespass order against a former employee who called four times that day and cursed at her on each occasion. During the first phone call, the former employee told the woman he wanted the company to pay for $45 he lost in his 401K. When the woman told him the company would not reimburse him, the man responded with profanities. The woman told police she told the caller “she would not be spoken to like that and wanted him to speak in a civil manner.” She hung up on him as he continued to curse at her. After the fourth call, she notified the police, who told the man over the phone about the no-trespass order and to stop calling the business “for no legitimate reason.” The man said he understood but refused to go to EGPD headquarters and sign the no-trespass order.

5:59 p.m. – EGPD officers pulled over a driver on Duke Street when they noticed the car’s plates did not match the vehicle they were registered to. The man explained that he had recently purchased the car and was using his father’s plate for now. He also voluntarily told the officer that his driver’s license was suspended for “not paying a fine,” according to a police report. EGPD officers let the man’s girlfriend drive the car to a friend’s residence on Main Street because of the driver’s “good attitude throughout the traffic stop.” Police cited the man for driving without a license and gave him a warning about the registration violation.

8:04 p.m. – An EG woman told police that someone was driving her son’s car without permission while he was in the ACI following a drunk driving arrest by the EGPD in October. She claims that she and someone she knows took the impounded car back to a residence at Pequot Drive before moving it again to Vivero Lane in Coventry. She told police that a neighbor believed they saw someone drive the car and bring it back and that there is an unaccounted set of keys for the car. She told police she had a suspect in mind, but police noted in their report she “did not have proof.” EGPD officers have notified the Coventry PD.

10 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested an EG man, 39, on felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to a woman who has “been in [an] ongoing romantic relationship” with the man, he “grabbed her neck” and “pushed her to the ground in the living room” after getting angry she had not taken the day off work. The woman said she thought he was using cocaine due to having a “white powdered substance on [his] lips” and the fact that he “routinely uses cocaine inside the residence.” The woman also said she believed he had been drinking alcohol all day. The woman refused to fill out a witness statement or have the red marks on her neck photographed; police arrested the man anyway.

Tuesday, November 21

2:57 a.m. – An EG resident told police someone was trying to get inside her home. She said she heard the door to her bedroom rattle, her doorbell ring, and someone knocked on her front door, according to police logs.

9:49 a.m. – A Cranston woman, 62, went into EGPD headquarters to give a statement about allegedly stealing half a pound of snails from Dave’s Marketplace Oct. 13. Officers arrested the woman after she told them “she ordered a half pound of snails, and that she received a full pound,” according to a police report. She explained that “she was too embarrassed to return the snails, and left the market without paying for them.”

11:14 a.m. – According to police logs, an investigation is underway regarding missing jewelry from a River Run residence.

6 p.m. – The EG Animal Control Officer “bagged” a dead orange tabby cat on the side of Middle Road. They found no microchip for the deceased feline.

8:31 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a vehicle fire near Tillinghast and Frenchtown roads. The car was partially in the woods. The log noted youths were involved in this incident so no additional information was released.

Wednesday, November 22

12:03 a.m. – EGPD officers issued a 24-hour tag on an abandoned camper at the Frenchtown Park-and-Ride. The vehicle has no registration plates or active registration. After calling three tow companies, one agreed to move the vehicle, but only to Bear Swamp (the Dept. of Public Works garage). Police noted, “At this time, the camper remains at the Frenchtown Park-and-Ride.”

8:45 a.m. – An EG woman, 47, turned herself in at EGPD headquarters on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from an earlier incident in which she allegedly used an obscenity to refer to an 8th grade student during school hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Following the incident, the student referred to the woman as crazy and also used an obscenity to describer her and provided police with a video of the incident. Police noted they could hear the woman curse at the student on the video. The student told police she did not feel threatened. The woman said a group of kids had been “provoking” one of her children. Police also issued a no-trespass order barring the woman from the “Park/Fields/Parking lot area” of the school grounds where the incident occurred.

4 p.m. – An EG man told police someone opened a new checking account in his name using his own American Express points. The man became aware of the scam when he got a letter from American Express the day before explaining that it approved his new checking account. His credit card company closed the fraudulent account and issued him a new card along with a new account number. He said wanted to pursue charges if anyone was ever caught.

9:03 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Florida man, 73, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test on Division Street after they stopped his car for doing 48 mph in a 35 mph zone. After police noticed the man’s “bloodshot watery eyes,” according to a report, they asked him if he drank the night. He said he had “two beers” at a “gathering with friends” but didn’t remember the address. According to police, he failed multiple roadside sobriety tests, nearly fell over multiple times, and blew a .118 in a preliminary breath test. Back at the station, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the arrest, police ticketed the man for speeding.

11:19 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 30, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after pulling him over because his car was swerving and speeding on Main Street. The driver told officers, “I’m sorry, I thought I was good to drive,” and “I drive Main Street all the time, I’m good.” He later explained that he had “just one” drink at a bar near Main Street. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, police took the man into custody. He refused to take a breathalyzer at the station. In addition to the arrest, police cited the man for not taking a breathalyzer, speeding, and roadway violations.

Thursday, November 23

12:17 a.m. – EGPD officers got a report of someone using a fake ID at the Greenwich Hotel, but the person left by the time they arrived.

12:41 a.m. – A caller reported two skis in the middle of the road near Post Road and Cedar Avenue.

12:46 a.m. – EGPD logs note that a “verbal dispute” resulted in at least one person being ejected from Mainstreet Coffee.

1:02 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a North Carolina man, 29, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test. Police initially pulled the man over for blowing through a Division Street and Kenyon Avenue stop sign. Police noticed the driver’s “bloodshot watery eyes,” according to the report. The man said he was coming from “the bars over there,” indicating downtown, where he consumed “three beers and one whiskey sour.” He also told police he was headed to Cape Cod. The man blew a .96 into a preliminary breathalyzer, prompting officers to take the man into custody. At the station, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. Police cited the man for not taking the breathalyzer test and not obeying the stop sign, along with the DUI charge.

1:34 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Providence man, 24, for DUI after they noticed his car driving 15 mph on Frenchtown Road and then suddenly accelerating to 56 mph. Police also reported that the car drifted over the fog and center lanes. Once officers noticed the man’s “slightly bloodshot” eyes, they questioned the man about alcohol, to which he said he had “one Michelob ULTRA” at a bar. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, police arrested him, and back at the station, he blew a .09 and .107. Later, he would tell cops he actually had two beers that night. In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for speeding and swerving.

1:44 a.m. – Police assisted the fire department with an intoxicated person in an Uber on Romano Court.

1:09 p.m. – The Warwick animal control officer notified the EG ACO about a dog attacking another dog the previous week, causing a cut on the left side of its neck. The incident occurred at a business on Main Street where the owners of the dogs both work. According to a police report, both dogs were up to date on their vaccines; the ACO told them to quarantine their dogs for 10 days following the incident.

10:03 p.m. – A caller reported hearing screams on Main Street. Police checked it out, and the woman in the residence told police she was trying to get her two kids to go to bed, and that might have been the source of the screaming.

10:57 p.m. – A resident complained of a barking dog on Middle Road and Stone Ridge Drive. The dog’s owner said they would take it in for the night.

Friday, November 24

12:14 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warwick man, 22, for DUI after they pulled him over for doing 61 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. While police attempted to pull over the car, it swerved into oncoming traffic and came to a stop in the middle of the road. Eventually the driver pulled over to the side of the road. The driver initially told police his driver’s license was at home but later clarified, “Yeah, I have a driver’s license in the United Kingdom, not here no,” according to a police report. The man, who police said had “severely bloodshot watery eyes,” responded to the question of if he drank alcohol that night with, “I did not sir, I had one Corona beer with my dinner tonight.” After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the man blew a .163 into a preliminary breath test at the scene. Police found open cold beer bottles in the man’s car. The man blew a .143 and a .152 at the station into a breathalyzer test. He later told police he had one Corona and a shot of whiskey at an EG bar. In addition to the charge, police cited the man for speeding, roadway violations, driving without a license, and being in the presence of alcohol while operating a vehicle.

3:03 a.m. – EGPD officers checked on a person loitering on Main Street. It turned out to be someone waiting for the skate shop to open for their Black Friday sale.

7:57 a.m. – Police checked on a Kenyon Avenue resident after she did not show up for work. She told them she thought she had the day off.

11:02 a.m. – EGPD officers helped State Police with a dump truck that rolled over on the Route 4 North ramp and Frenchtown Road.

10:40 p.m. – An anonymous caller told police that a loud party was taking place at a residence on Liberty Street. The homeowner said they would turn the music down.

11:53 p.m. – EGPD officers told people sleeping in their vehicles at a storage facility on South County Trail to sleep elsewhere. Police note in their logs that the people “were provided alternative locations to sleep for the night.”

Saturday, November 25

1:04 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Wakefield man, 30, for DUI after catching him speeding on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. During the traffic stop, an officer noticed the man’s “severely bloodshot watery eyes” and asked him where he was coming from. The man said, “I don’t speak English, man, I don’t understand.” The officer then asked how he understood enough to respond, and the driver said, “I know some of it, man, but that’s about it.” He would later tell officers he had three shots at a bar, which prompted EGPD officers to use a preliminary breath test, which came back with a reading of .106. Officers used a translator to communicate with the driver, who opted to give a blood sample at Kent County Hospital instead of using the breathalyzer at the station. In addition to the charge, police cited the driver for speeding, roadway violations, and not using a turn signal.

11:55 p.m. — EGPD officers arrested a Warwick man, 71, for DUI after receiving a tip from a caller about a driver speeding on Division Street. Police caught up with the man on Second Avenue, where they pulled him over. In their report, an officer on the scene said he could “immediately detect the odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle.” The man told police he had a few glasses of wine at a friend’s house that night and was distraught because his fiancé had had an affair. After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, the man blew a .152 on a preliminary breath test. Later, the man blew a .118 and .114 using the breathalyzer at the station. The man said he had “a few glasses of Sauvignon Blanc,” and they were “normal wine-glass size.”

Sunday, November 26

12:15 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 32, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after they caught him speeding from a traffic post on Division Street and Sanctuary Drive. The officer performing the traffic stop noted in his report, “I could immediately smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.” The driver allegedly confirmed the officer’s suspicion, saying, “You smell the weed in here.” When asked how long ago the man smoked, he said he smoked at his friend’s house and “I just left so, like four hours ago.” The man refused to perform roadside sobriety tests, submit to a Drug Recognition Expert Test, or provide a blood sample. Police then took the man into custody and also cited him for speeding, not using a turn signal, not putting a light on in his car during a traffic stop, and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

1:08 a.m. – EGPD officers helped EG firefighters with a woman who appeared intoxicated after she fell and hit her head on Main and Queen streets.

3:26 p.m. – The manager of Cracker Barrel on New England Boulevard asked police to tow a car and a camper that had been parked in the lot for “an unusual amount of time.” Police officers could not get in touch with the car owner and told the manager he would have to hire a private tow to remove the vehicle since it was on private property. They were able to speak with the person inside the camper van, which was using one of Cracker Barrel’s exterior outlets. The man said he did not have the keys to the van but would have them in the morning. The manager told police it was okay for the camper to stay another night as long as he was gone by 7 a.m.