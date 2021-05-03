Police Log: Shotgun Scare, Bad Table Manners & Spitting

Monday, April 19

8:40 a.m. – Navigant Credit Union on New London Turnpike told police someone left personal items including t-shirts, deodorant, a book and a license plate in the parking lot. Dispatch was able to reach the wife of the license plate owner, and police held on to the plate until its owner picked it up.

1:23 p.m. – The town harbormaster said someone left two canoes lying on either side of the Crompton Avenue lower boat ramp. The responding officer recognized the canoes from a previous complaint, and identified their owner. The harbormaster said he told the owner multiple times in the past he could not leave his canoes on the town dock for over an hour, per a town ordinance. He also said the canoe owner littered frequently and illegally disposed of a dinghy in a trash can. Police issued a Municipal Court summons to the canoe owner for violating the ordinance on the use of town dock, littering and dumping the dinghy in the town disposal area without approval.

5:39 p.m. – Someone on Allen Drive complained about a band playing too loud, so police told the musicians to quiet down.

10:01 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 25, on three counts of simple assault and one count each of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and property damage after she fought with four police officers following arguments with her boyfriend. Earlier in the evening, a resident told police he heard the woman and her boyfriend in their King Street apartment arguing, with the woman yelling, “You hit me, I’m out of here,” before leaving. The resident had said he often heard the couple arguing but had not seen any signs of physical abuse. Police talked to the boyfriend, who confirmed that he and his girlfriend had argued. He said she left the apartment but did not have her cell phone on her. Police searched for the girlfriend but did not find her. Later, police returned to the apartment after getting another call about a disturbance there. This time, police found both the woman and the man there. The man said the woman had returned to the apartment intoxicated and very angry. He said she began arguing with him again, yelling and screaming. The woman refused to answer questions and started to walk away. Police told her she couldn’t leave in the middle of an investigation and she in turn insulted them, told them to get out of her way and said she wanted her camera. She grabbed one officer’s arm and yelled in his face. Other officers handcuffed the woman but she continued to resist as the officers escorted her to the cruiser. It took a long time for the four officers on the scene to get her in the car and during the struggle she scratched the vehicle. She continued yelling at the officers, begging her boyfriend to record the incident and accusing the police of brutality. When asked if she needed medical attention regarding her intoxication, she said no and added a profanity. Her screaming was so loud neighbors came out of their homes to see what was going on, resulting in even more yelling from her and the neighbors. The boyfriend got into an argument with a neighbor while the woman began kicking an officer inside the cruiser. When another officer came to assist, she spit on his face and continued to hurl insults. At the station, the woman still refused to cooperate, spitting on and kicking the officers as they tried to wrangle her into the cell block. The officers pushed her into the cell bed, but she kneed one of the officers in the groin. The woman was kept in handcuffs because of her combative behavior until a female officer from Warwick arrived to search her. In the cell, the woman continued yelling. She also hit the cell walls and lifted her shirt to expose her breasts at the camera, saying her rights were being violated. The woman wasn’t booked until 5:45 a.m. due to the disturbance she caused. The woman was charged with three counts of assault, one for each officer she attacked, as well as disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and property damage for damaging the cruiser. She was kept in the cell until her arraignment at Kent County Courthouse.

Tuesday, April 20

4:35 p.m. – Police received two separate calls reporting a youth dressed in all gray clothing yelling into their cell phone and kicking a building. An officer located the youth’s mother and brought the youth back to her.

Wednesday, April 21

11:30 a.m. – While patrolling Main Street, an officer saw a car driving with an expired registration. The officer pulled the car over to inform the driver, but the driver said the car belonged to his father-in-law and he did not know about the registration. The driver was issued a summons for driving with an expired registration and for failing to use his turn signal. Police had the car towed.

2:06 p.m. – Police responded to the report of a man with gray hair in a beige jacket acting oddly near Cedar Avenue and Cole Middle School. The man was determined to be a resident at a local group home, and a staff member reunited with him.

7:37 p.m. – Police responded to the report of teenagers on the boat ramp on Crompton Avenue, kicking over garbage cans. It was not as reported: the teenagers lost a pair of headphones in the water and were trying to retrieve them. They failed and went home.

Thursday, April 22

12:07 a.m. – A man told police his ex-girlfriend was banging on his door and shouting names. The man said the woman had a protective order out against him and he had not tried to contact her. He said he wasn’t sure why she was looking for him. Police could not locate the ex-girlfriend.

12:33 p.m. – Someone told police a man was yelling in front of the windows of End Zone Pub and Grille on Post Road. He was taken to Kent Hospital.

5:36 p.m. – Police arrested a 48-year-old Wyoming (R.I.) woman for simple assault and disorderly conduct after getting into a fight at Richard’s Pub on April 20 around 8 p.m. A customer told police she had been celebrating a friend’s birthday that evening when the woman at the table next to them asked them to quiet down. She said they complied, but when they got their check, the woman at the nearby table punched her in the face, causing swelling and a red mark on her left eye. The woman also reportedly yelled at her before storming out of the restaurant. Employees asked the woman, who was with a man, to wait for the police but she left. According to the report, a witness told police the people celebrating had been “way too loud,” and the yelling and punching had been mutual, but that the woman who had complained about the noisy group was the aggressor. The hostess agreed that the fight had been mutual. Police used the couple’s receipt to track the woman down and she said she’d only hit the other woman in self defense after a glass was thrown at her. Police noted the woman had markings on her nose and around her left eye. She said staff members had told she and her husband to leave, that they would have waited otherwise. After further investigation, police charged the woman who complained about the noise with simple assault and disorderly conduct. It was unclear who through the glass so no one was charged with that.

Friday, April 23

10:33 a.m. – Police arrested Thomas Fuoco Jr., 56, of East Greenwich, with felony assault using a dangerous weapon, using a firearm during a crime, simple assault and disorderly conduct after he threatened a man who’d been working for him. The employee called police after he went to Fuoco’s house to collect $155 he said he was owed. Fuoco had texted the man warning him not to come but the man was already on his way because Fuoco had told him on Thursday he could get paid Friday morning. At the house, the man said, Fuoco began pushing and shoving him to get him to leave. He said Fuoco tried to choke him so he pushed him away. After that, Fuoco ran into his house and returned with a shotgun that he pointed at the man. The man got back in his car and started to drive away. He said Fuoco ran down the driveway after him and shot the gun into the air. A neighbor told police he heard a gunshot but he said he had not seen any of the altercation.

3:32 p.m. – An East Greenwich man told police he mailed six checks to pay monthly bills on Feb. 5 from the Post Road post office, but he recently learned none of the checks reached their intended destination. He learned someone altered the amount of one of the checks to $4,000.62 and the name of the recipient had been changed.

5:01 p.m. – A caller told police two cars were racing up and down South County Trail between King Phillip Trail and Frenchtown Road. The caller last saw them pulling into the Sunoco station. Police did not see the vehicles, but the reporting party described them so police could locate them in the future.

8:39 p.m. – A Rocky Hollow Road resident told police a driver struck a vehicle parked in front of his home. The driver continued up the street and stopped just before Main Street with their car door open. No one was injured.

Saturday, April 24

7:09 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 52, for driving after revocation of his license.

4:56 p.m. – Police responded to the report of gunshots near Bassett Circle but they did not find anything suspicious.

8:02 p.m. – A caller told police “a spirit” told her someone at the Cumberland Farms on Post Road was in need of help. The responding officer did not find anything unusual at the Cumberland Farms.

Sunday, April 25

5:59 a.m. – A customer of Cumberland Farms on South County Trail told police he was threatened by another man swinging an aluminum bat after the other man accused him of nearly hitting him when he pulled into the parking lot. The customer said he hadn’t seen the other man when he pulled in. The man with the bat left and the customer took a photo of his car but then told police he did not want to pursue charges.

11:14 p.m. – Police assisted the fire department when a car drove over a volleyball net on Boulder Way.