Police Log: Shoplifting & Purse on Fire

Saturday, February 24

3:39 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 56, for driving while intoxicated after they got several calls about an erratic operator in the vicinity of Water Street. Police found the man sitting in his car parked on Queen Street, talking with two EG firefighters. One of the firefighters told police they saw the man swerving over the center line six times, as well as hitting a car on Crompton Avenue and a fence on Exchange Street. Police smelled alcohol when they talked to the man and noticed an open Coors Light can in the center console. The man said he didn’t know where he’d been drinking but admitted he had been drinking and he gave police a different first name. They learned his real name after finding a debit card in the central console. He refused to take field sobriety tests. At the station, he declined to take a breath test. In addition to the DUI charge, he was cited for obstructing police and refusing the test. He was arraigned at the station and released.

Monday, February 26

2:04 p.m. – Police checked on a student who had not been to school.

Tuesday, February 27

10:42 a.m. – A caller told police she saw a man who looked to be in his 60s come from East Greenwich Cemetery and dump an unknown liquid behind her house on Reilly Avenue.

6:07 p.m. – A caller said they saw a man going through their car on Division Street but found nothing was missing.

9:10 p.m. – Police got a report of a purse on fire at Cube Safe Self Storage on Post Road.

10:19 p.m. – A caller told police there was a drunk man at the Greenwich Hotel.

Wednesday, February 28

11:42 a.m. – Police arrested a Westerly woman, 41, for shoplifting after a cashier told the manager at Dave’s a woman had wheeled an entire cart of groceries outside without paying. The woman was there when police arrived. They found $239.79 worth of groceries in the trunk of the woman’s car. The woman was processed at the station, then taken to district court to be arraigned. Police also gave her a no trespassing order for Dave’s.

5:44 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 67, for shoplifting after a manager from Dave’s Marketplace said they had video of a man placing several items into a reusable shopping bag, including a rotisserie chicken, jumbo stuffies, stuffed clams, citrus salmon filet and potato latkes (for a total of around $55), then walking out the entrance without paying. Police were able to retrieve the man’s license plate number, enabling them to hone in on the man’s identity. They ended up at his house where he acknowledged leaving without paying but said he’d returned 15 minutes later and paid. He recanted that a bit later, telling police he didn’t want to admit he’d taken the items in front of his spouse. He turned himself in at 9:25 p.m., was processed on the one shoplifting charged and released with a district court summons and a no trespassing order for Dave’s.

Thursday, February 29

4:28 p.m. – A caller told police about a parking hazard on Adirondack and Monroe drives during school bus stop times.

Friday, March 1

7:55 p.m. – A caller told police a dog was outside barking for “quite some time” at a house on Boxwood Drive. Police were unable to reach the homeowners, who did not appear to be home; they left a voicemail.

11 p.m. – Police were called to assist at a structure fire at Finn’s Harborside. There were still people in the building when police arrived, so police evacuated them and cleared the rest of the building to make sure everyone was out.

Saturday, March 2

2:04 p.m. – A caller told police a car was parked on the Peirce Street sidewalk with its hazards on. Police went there and said the car was now leaving.

4:01 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD after a car hit a telephone pole on Main Street at London Street. The car also hit a fire hydrant; Kent County Water Authority said it had been cracked and would need to be replaced.

Sunday, March 3

3:37 p.m. – Police noticed two cars in the westbound breakdown lane on Frenchtown Road and two women arguing next to the cars. Upon closer inspection, it was apparent one of the cars had hit the other car. The women were so angry they needed to be separated and an NKPD officer arrived to interview one of the women while the EG officer talked with the other. Both versions of the story were similar: the women had seen each other at the Post Road Cumberland Farms gas pumps. One woman is pregnant by the other woman’s ex-boyfriend. The two began arguing there, then one of the women drove past the other woman’s house so the other woman began following her. They ended up on Frenchtown Road, where the driver in front pulled over and the second driver rear-ended her. The driver of the second car said that had been unintentional – she’d gotten out of the car without putting it in park. The first driver did not want to press charges. NKPD handled the accident report.

Monday, March 4

12:38 a.m. – Police arrested a New London, Conn., woman, 47, for driving while intoxicated after police, while parked on Division Street near First Avenue, noticed a car drifting over the center line and drifting back again. Police pulled her over near Sanctuary Drive and when they spoke with her she said she was coming from a bar on Main Street and that she’d had two cosmopolitans three hours earlier. Because police smelled alcohol on her breath, they asked her to complete field sobriety tests, which she failed. The woman took a preliminary breath test and it measured .107 percent; police took her into custody. At the station, she refused to take the official breath test. A female officer from Warwick PD came to search the woman; she was booked and given two traffic tickets (the laned roadway violation and refusing the test) in addition to the DUI charge and a district court summons.