Fire at Harborside Friday Night

Above: Flames coming from Finn’s Harborside Friday night (3/1/24). Photo courtesy of EGFD

A fire burned part of the iconic Finn’s Harborside restaurant late Friday night, according to fire officials. EG Fire got called to the Water Street restaurant just before 11 p.m.

Flames could be seen coming from the north side of the building. Fire crews from Warwick also responded. The restaurant was open at the time of the fire; it’s unclear how many patrons if any were inside at the time the fire started. Officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The Finn’s Harborside Facebook page said only the restaurant would be closed because of fire damage.

