Fire at Harborside Friday Night

by | Mar 2, 2024

Above: Flames coming from Finn’s Harborside Friday night (3/1/24). Photo courtesy of EGFD

A fire burned part of the iconic Finn’s Harborside restaurant late Friday night, according to fire officials. EG Fire got called to the Water Street restaurant just before 11 p.m.

Flames could be seen coming from the north side of the building. Fire crews from Warwick also responded. The restaurant was open at the time of the fire; it’s unclear how many patrons if any were inside at the time the fire started. Officials said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The Finn’s Harborside Facebook page said only the restaurant would be closed because of fire damage.

Flames coming from Finn’s Harborside Friday night (3/1/24). Photo courtesy of EGFD
The burned part of Finn’s Harborside Saturday morning (3/2/24).

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 