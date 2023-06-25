Police Log: Playground Damage, Neighbor Disputes

Monday, June 12

8:36 p.m. – Police pulled over an EG resident driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on South County Trail, according to a report. During the stop, police found out the car’s registration had expired, which the driver said she had known since February. Before police removed the license plates from the car, they allowed her to park it in her driveway because she lived nearby. The report did not state if the police ticketed the woman for the speeding violation.

Noon – A concerned citizen informed police that a mail truck was blocking traffic on Middle Road. It turned out the vehicle was waiting for a tow.

10:29 p.m. – A caller complained to the police about two vehicles parked off South County Trail and said the drivers were making a lot of noise. Police arrived to find both drivers were from Camp Fogarty, and one of the vehicles had broken down. AAA was already en route.

Tuesday, June 13

12:06 a.m. – A caller complained to police about noise coming from Queen Street. The noise turned out to be coming from Kai Bar’s outside speakers. Police told management to lower the volume.

10:47 a.m. – The manager of East Greenwich Marina asked police to issue a no-trespass order against a man who was living on his boat docked at the marina. The manager told police that the man’s behavior “has become increasingly erratic over the past few weeks,” according to a report. The manager said he had given him multiple chances to change his behavior, which he did not do. Police issued the no-trespass order but did not contact the man despite leaving a voicemail and making “several attempts” to visit his boat.

10:42 p.m. – The foyer of the commercial office building located at 1485 South County Trail experienced an electrical fire so bad EGFD had to break down parts of a wall to put out the fire. A heater sparked the fire, according to a police report.

Wednesday, June 14

6:46 a.m. – Police instructed writers striking at New England Tech to move to the entrance because they were allegedly scattered all over the campus. (The campus was being used by the production company filming Good Burger 2.)

11:54 p.m. – Police stopped a white SUV after the driver blew through a stop sign at Division Street and Kenyon Avenue. During the stop, police learned that the vehicle’s registration had expired. Police had the car towed and ticketed the driver for failing to observe a stop sign and driving without an active registration.

11:27 p.m. – Police stopped a man walking around behind Blu on the Water with a flashlight. They later determined the man was an employee checking the property.

Thursday, June 15

12:14 a.m. – Police pulled over a gray van heading west on Division Street at what police said was 50 mph. When asked for his license, the driver handed the EGPD officer a R.I. identification card that read “NOT A LICENSE TO DRIVE,” according to a police report. The officer told the driver he wouldn’t be allowed to keep driving the car, and the man said he understood. The police had the car towed and cited the driver for speeding and driving without a license. The driver accompanied the tow truck driver back to the tow yard.

8 a.m. – Someone spray painted “UZI” onto the base of the basketball courts and light poles on Cliff Street. Police notified Parks and Recreation.

9:45 a.m. – A caller reported damage to the Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School pre-K playground. EGPD officers believe someone knocked over several Little Tikes slides and playground sets. One set was even torn apart, according to police. A soccer ball was also damaged.

Friday, June 16

1:10 a.m. – An EGPD officer stopped a Johnston woman on Division Street and Sanctuary Drive after seeing her car swerve all over the road. The driver said she was taking her sister, who had been drinking on Main Street, home. Police determined that the driver was not drunk despite crossing over the double yellow center lines and the white line to the vehicle’s right. The woman told the police, “The car is not registered, I need to get it registered.” When asked if she had paperwork to prove she owned the vehicle, she said no and only that she bought it from “someone in Massachusetts.” Police had the car towed to the woman’s residence in Johnston, and police cited her for driving without proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, only having one license plate, not having an inspection sticker, driving with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and a roadway violation.

3:13 a.m. – EGPD officers took custody of a Providence woman, 20, from a R.I. State Trooper on an active warrant for two counts of domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident in April when police believe the suspect used her car to ram her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle. She also used a knife to slash his car tires, police alleged.

9:42 a.m. – A Saunderstown woman reported her bag stolen from inside her car parked behind the Residential Properties Ltd. on Main Street. The woman told police she parked the car just before 9:30 a.m. the previous day and returned to it around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon but found the car wouldn’t start. That’s when she realized the key was in her bag, which she could no longer find inside the car. Along with her car key, there were three credit cars, gift cards, $20 in cash, and personal items in her bag. The woman said she would pursue a criminal complaint if the police caught whoever took her bag.

1:28 p.m. – A Lafayette Drive resident reported several recent acts of vandalism at her house. She said that over the past month, she noticed broken Coca-Cola bottles on her front lawn, kids throwing eggs from car windows and laughing, and another incident of egging a car on her property. She said she did not wish to pursue charges, but wanted to document the incidents.

4:22 p.m. – Police cited a Coventry man for driving without his license plates and an active driver’s license on First Avenue. Someone called the police about this car earlier that day after the driver allegedly asked a female pedestrian if she’d like to go on his boat. Police had the car towed.

9:13 p.m. – A caller complained about a neighbor using power tools in her backyard. There was no noise when police arrived.

9:36 p.m. – The same caller told the same person was now using a power saw and banging nails. Police told the caller that there was no construction going on and that they should contact the building inspector.

11:14 p.m. – A caller accused her neighbor of intentionally shining a spotlight into her bedroom window. Police arrived to find a bug lamp. The responding officer moved the bug lamp so it would be out of sight from the neighbor’s window.

Saturday, June 17

1:33 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 21, for suspicion of drunk driving after officers noticed her car commit multiple moving violations on Main Street. The woman told police she had “just a few” alcoholic drinks that night. Police attempted to administer a breathalyzer test but claimed the woman did not perform the test correctly. However, the multiple failures of roadside sobriety tests gave police enough confidence to arrest her for suspicion of drunk driving. Back at the station, she was able to take a breathalyzer and the two readings were .198 percent and .185 percent – the legal limit is .08 percent. Therefore, police charged the woman with DUI greater than 0.15 percent.

3:05 p.m. – Police reported that a spider web obstructed the camera in the sallyport at EGPD headquarters.

7:18 p.m. – A caller complained about loud music coming from The Patio on Main. Police told the manager to have the band turn the music down.

Sunday, June 18

1:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 35, for driving under the influence and refusing to take a chemical test after he drove his car off the road into a guard rail and ended up in the woods near 2500 New London Turnpike. Police report that the car’s airbags deployed, and there was “heavy front end damage” to the man’s car. According to a police report, the man slurred his words, stumbled, and continued to repeat the same story about being on paternity leave. The man refused to take any tests to determine his level of impairment or intoxication, which prompted the police officer at the scene to arrest him. Police also notified RIDOT about the guard rail.

9:38 p.m. – Police responded to an alarm at a residence on Juniper Drive to find a broken window at the back of the house. No one was in the house, according to police. They are investigating. (Editor’s note: According to Police Chief Steven Brown, this was the only break in or attempted break in reported that weekend.)